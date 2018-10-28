is live in:
Volcanic eruption detected at Semisopochnoi Island, Alaska
ktuu.com
Thu, 25 Oct 2018 12:00 UTC
USGS has raised the Aviation Color Code and Alert Level to Orange for Semisopochnoi or Unyak Island, located in the western Aleutian Islands at an elevation of 2,625 feet.
Southeast winds were reported in the area.
The seismic activity is reportedly diminishing.
- (Always) Ten years left to save the planet
- Bizarre case of Angelique, the electric poltergeist girl
It is my opinion that the use of this barbarous weapon at Hiroshima and Nagasaki was of no material assistance in our war against Japan. The Japanese were already defeated and ready to surrender. My own feeling was that in being the first to use it, we had adopted an ethical standard common to the barbarians of the Dark Ages.
What does a spoiled brat do in walmart when they don't get their way? They fall on the floor, flopping like a fish, screaming like Hillary...
On the one hand we have Saudi's long history of human abuse and the ongoing war crimes in Yemen during which the West is more then happy to whore...
Is there a direct correlation to Trump Derangement Syndrome? They need MMJ for ptsd, and pms asap!
He couldn't "sit by and watch my people get slaughtered." That comment was in reference to the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS), which he says...
A loner, living in a van ... where did he get all the addresses from?