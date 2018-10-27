© Stanslav Krasinikov / TASS



Russia has failed in a bid at the United Nations to schedule debate on a resolution to preserve a 1987 nuclear arms treaty that U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed to abandon.The UN General Assembly's disarmament committee late on October 26 voted against putting the resolution on the UN's agenda,. There were 54 abstentions.The vote represented a victory for the United States, which was seeking to block the Russian proposal, which Moscow had hoped would galvanize global support for the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty spurned by Trump.Robert Wood, the U.S. ambassador to the Conference on Disarmament, said the Russian proposal wasunder an October 18 deadline for considering such proposals.Senior Russian arms control official Andrei Belousov said he didn't understand the vote, claiming thatRussia "tried to send a serious signal to U.S. political circles about the danger of the course chosen by the current administration," he said.A UN diplomat told AP thatto prevent further escalation of tensions between the United States and Russia and to promote a negotiated solution.Several of the countries that abstained from voting argued that the issue was, which deals with global security threats.Russian diplomats said they had not ruled out submitting the proposal to the UN council, where both Moscow and Washington exercise veto power.Belousov saidTrump has said he is pulling the United States out of the treaty signed by U.S. President Ronald Reagan and the Soviet Union's last leader, Mikhail Gorbachev, because Russia has allegedly been violating it since at least 2014, which has been developing missiles banned under the treaty.The treaty required both Russia and the United States to eliminate an entire class of weapons -- all ground-launched cruise and ballistic missiles with a range of between 500 and 5,000 kilometers.Wood repeated the U.S. accusations on October 26, telling the disarmament committee that for 5 1/2 years the United States has tried to engage Russia on the issue of treaty violations.He said Moscow only recently admitted producing a ground-launched missile,"We presented them with information to the contrary, but they continued to deny being in noncompliance with the treaty," Wood said. "Instead of responding to our engagement, we received denials and ridiculous accusations that it is the U.S. that is violating the treaty."Belousov repeated Russia's stance, saying "we have been making complaints about this" but "they run from us."Belousov claimed that at a recent meeting, U.S. officials declared that Russia was preparing for war."The Russian Federation is preparing for war, and the United States of America is preparing for a war... That is the fact," Belousov said.He said the Russian proposal at the UN was designed to convince the United States "to take a constructive position, continue the dialogue...and refrain from building up its nuclear potential" -- something Trump has threatened to do once he withdraws from the treaty.Media reported that the draft Russian resolution described the INF treaty as a "cornerstone" of world peace and stability and called for keeping it in place. It also called on Moscow and Washington to restart talks on resolving complaints on both sides of treaty violations.