© Reuters / Michael Dalder

Home Secretary Sajid Javid has admitted that Afghan and Gurkha families - some of whom were relatives of British soldiers - were wrongly ordered to provide DNA tests or be refused permission to the settle in the UK.The demands for the test were contained in letters sent to foreign-born parents of British children who were seeking to stay in the country."No one should have faced a demand to supply DNA evidence and no one should have been penalized for not doing so,"he told parliament."I would like to extend my apology to those Gurkhas and Afghans who have been affected."I am sorry that demands were made of them that should never have been."Labour's Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott spoke of MPs shock that some of those affected were "men and women who put their lives at risk to keep this country safe."It emerged that the Home Office had launched an internal review four months ago after admitting that officials wrongly forced immigrants to take the tests. Those affected will be reimbursed, Javid stated.