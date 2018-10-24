Earth Changes
Ice Age Farmer Report: LNG/Fuel shortages as cold winter approaches - $ billion crop losses/prices rise - Flood/hail events
Ice Age Farmer
Mon, 22 Oct 2018 14:23 UTC
Sources
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Inferno engulfs 150 year old church after lightning strike in Massachusetts
- SBU scraps homecoming king/queen titles for new, gender-neutral 'royals'
- Georgia town plans to round up local sex offenders to keep children safe on Halloween
- Business as usual: Saudis clinch $50bn worth of deals at 'Davos in the desert' in wake of Khashoggi scandal
- Dumbest robbers in Belgium arrested after vape shop owner tells them to come back later for more money
- Rome: Russian football fans among dozens injured in freak escalator accident
- YouTube says EU copyright rules could see people banned from uploading videos and poses 'threat' to way site works
- Food stamps fund international terrorism, says new report
- Midterms 2018: Battle Of The NPCs
- We're gonna need more weed: Canada's cannabis craze leads to shortages
- Ice Age Farmer Report: LNG/Fuel shortages as cold winter approaches - $ billion crop losses/prices rise - Flood/hail events
- Who needs a guard dog? This parrot packs serious heat
- Cardiologist: Want a healthier heart? Eat a steak
- 14 years in, unpublicized oil spill off Louisiana coast poised to become largest in history
- Ecuador foreign minister: No help to be given to Assange
- Migrant caravan horde swells to 14K people, one participant calls Trump the 'Antichrist'
- Identity politics in overdrive: The Left sees "white supremacy" at the heart of everything
- Meteor fireball streaks across North Carolina skies
- UK prepares supply ships for emergency food and medicines in case of "no-deal" Brexit
- Megyn Kelly's 'blackface' comments cause outrage and demands that she gets fired
- Business as usual: Saudis clinch $50bn worth of deals at 'Davos in the desert' in wake of Khashoggi scandal
- YouTube says EU copyright rules could see people banned from uploading videos and poses 'threat' to way site works
- Midterms 2018: Battle Of The NPCs
- Ecuador foreign minister: No help to be given to Assange
- SOTT Focus: Galloway: First Cut Won't be The Deepest - Deeper Wounds Are Yet to Come in The Killing of Khashoggi
- 'Are the arrows all the Eagle has left?' Putin quips with Bolton about US belligerence
- Former US Ambassador McFaul tries to whitewash Obama's support for Saudi Arabia
- Trump's latest media bait: Declares he's a 'nationalist' at Texas rally for Ted Cruz reelection - CNN et al freak out about 'Nazis'
- Saudi Arabia to invest $5bn in Russia's future LNG project in Arctic
- Ex-UK Defence Secretary slammed after taking £75,000-a-year role with Saudi investing firm
- Flashback: US government accidentally releases documents on 'Psycho-Electric' Mind Control weapons
- Russians did it! Media finds culprit behind NFL national anthem brouhaha
- 'Stop glorifying terrorists': New Delhi fires back at Pakistan PM over his tweet
- Stock market declines in Europe & Asia cause the Dow Jones to drop nearly 500 points
- France acknowledges targeting RT and Sputnik because 'they are spreading propaganda'
- Warning? Police destroy suspected explosive device found at New York home of Soros
- Rent-a-protester company 'Crowds On Demand' sued in $23 million extortion plot
- Flashback: Soros and MasterCard join forces to profit from illegal immigrant misery
- Lugansk leadership: We will pursue integration with Russia to the end
- Washington fears Russia could outflank sanctions against Iran
- SBU scraps homecoming king/queen titles for new, gender-neutral 'royals'
- Georgia town plans to round up local sex offenders to keep children safe on Halloween
- Rome: Russian football fans among dozens injured in freak escalator accident
- Food stamps fund international terrorism, says new report
- We're gonna need more weed: Canada's cannabis craze leads to shortages
- 14 years in, unpublicized oil spill off Louisiana coast poised to become largest in history
- Migrant caravan horde swells to 14K people, one participant calls Trump the 'Antichrist'
- Identity politics in overdrive: The Left sees "white supremacy" at the heart of everything
- UK prepares supply ships for emergency food and medicines in case of "no-deal" Brexit
- Megyn Kelly's 'blackface' comments cause outrage and demands that she gets fired
- Father stabbed son to death saying he'd become psychopath like him - Released after only 4 years
- Thousands of Swedes are microchipping themselves
- Best of the Web: Identity politics is devouring itself: The Harvard admissions process
- UN rules France's niqab ban a violation of human rights
- Sunday Times' Liddle accused of 'inciting violence' after telling Islamists to 'blow themselves up'
- Malaysian politician under fire for suggesting Indonesia's recent earthquake was God's wrath against gays
- Glimmer of justice: Monsanto loses appeal in historic Roundup cancer lawsuit but payout reduced to $78M
- #Creepypornlawyer Avenatti slapped with $4.85m verdict in lawsuit from fmr law partner
- Why leftist intellectuals hate Trump
- Tommy Robinson case referred to Attorney General because it's 'too complex'
- Leaked top secret document: CIA and Western nations are behind the Rwandan war crimes
- The tornado that stopped the 1814 burning of Washington
- 'Fake': World famous Dead Sea Scrolls finally pulled from Museum of the Bible - Results of other fragments pending
- Three-finger salute: The little-known story of ctrl+alt+del
- Honduras and Israel form a new special relationship
- Hurricane Michael's wrath so powerful it revealed shipwrecks buried for 120 years
- Dogs accompanied people from Near East to Europe 9,000 years ago DNA studies reveal
- 1,500-year-old farming and carpentry tools found in Northwest Turkey
- Middle Ages weren't 'dark', it was an enlightened era - British Library expert
- Archeological find changes date of Pompeii's destruction
- The great tornado of London in 1091
- Norwegian wood: Rare Viking ship found buried beneath a field
- Hidden documents that indicate the true borders of Israel and Palestine
- Ongoing Santorini excavation brings to light impressive new finds
- Vampire of Lugnano: Researchers unearth 'extremely eerie and weird' ancient Roman grave
- Deep under the covers: Some of the world's strangest spy sex scandals revealed
- Ancient shipwrecks found in Greek waters help map trade routes
- (Always) Ten years left to save the planet
- Exploded skulls and vaporized bodies: Pompeii finds reveal horror of Vesuvius eruption
- To Zionists, the 'two-state solution' has always meant more ethnic cleansing
- NASA is hiding something: Mars 'explosion' intrigues conspiracy theorists
- Study finds Mars' salty water likely to have enough oxygen to support life
- UK MoD report warns future International space station nukes may hit Earth
- 'Kilonovae' explosions could be flinging gold and platinum across the universe
- Southern Ocean's 'headless chicken monster' captured on video for the first time
- China set to open world's longest sea bridge connecting to Hong Kong & Macau
- World's oldest fossils aren't actually fossils, new research suggests
- Climate change likely killer of "specialized" Australian marsupial lion
- Rethinking evolution: Researchers find evidence of rapid genome adaptation of Burmese pythons
- Holobiont: Are you and your microbes a community or a single entity?
- King of the Monsters Godzilla, gets its own constellation
- Space junk that crashed into Californian orchard identified
- 4 earthquakes strike days after fracking restarts in Blackpool, UK
- Truck-size asteroid makes fourth-closest pass by Earth on record
- China is launching an artificial, extra-bright moon to cut the cost of city lights
- Eerie 'singing' sounds heard coming from the Antarctic ice shelf
- From magnets to sex toys, biohackers are implanting everything
- Human brains carry electrical signals differently to other mammals, may explain unique computing power
- Hyperion: Scientists discover largest and oldest supercluster of galaxies ever
- 130,000 year old 'woolly' mammoth and rhino bones discovered during road works in Cambridgeshire, UK
- Inferno engulfs 150 year old church after lightning strike in Massachusetts
- Ice Age Farmer Report: LNG/Fuel shortages as cold winter approaches - $ billion crop losses/prices rise - Flood/hail events
- Storm pounds parts of Arizona with large hail
- Bryde's whale found dead near Cape Town, South Africa
- Typhoon Yutu could strike Guam as a Category 5 beast
- Hurricane Willa makes landfall in Mexico with 120mph winds
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Jet streams shift across Europe bringing climate chaos - North America is next
- Powerful tornado hits central Cyprus causing extensive damage
- Extreme weather decimating US farming
- Hurricane and tropical storm soak Morelia, Michoacán, cause widespread flooding, Mexico
- Floods trigger emergency in 13 Veracruz municipalities, Mexico
- Strong earthquake swarm in Bárðarbunga volcano, Iceland
- NASA discovers huge perfectly rectangular iceberg floating in Antarctica
- Storm turns bridge into waterfall in Puglia, Italy
- Shore of Greek lake gets covered in gigantic spider webs
- Strong magnitude 6.0 earthquake rocks Taiwan
- Rome turns to ICE: Italian capital comes to a standstill after it was battered by torrential rain and giant hailstones
- Life threatening storm surge, wind and rainfall predicted as Hurricane Willa expected to reach Cat 5 before landing on Mexico's west coast
- Flake news: More October snow on Mauna Kea, Hawaii
- Mudslide triggered by heavy rains kills 9 in Colombia, 5 still missing
- Meteor fireball streaks across North Carolina skies
- Meteor fireball observed over Hokkaido, Japan
- Loud house-shaking boom heard in Sweetwater, Texas
- Two bright meteor fireballs streak over Argentina and Brazil, sonic boom reported
- Japan: 4.5 billion y.o. meteorite slams into home
- Meteor fireball flashes across Eugene, Oregon sky
- Green meteor fireball streaks over Florida
- 'Most valuable specimen I have ever held': Rock used for doorstop confirmed as $100k meteorite
- Meteor fireball blazes across the sky of the St John's area in Newfoundland
- Meteor fireball seen over Washington D.C.
- Video shows meteor fireball blazing over Reunion and Mauritius islands - third most energetic meteoric event of the year
- Reports of meteor fireballs streaking across the skies in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Ontario, Canada.
- Meteor fireball streaks over Alabama
- 'The Russians are coming': Meteor fireball filmed flying through the skies of Durham, England
- Military jets blamed for loud boom heard in eastern Ohio
- Fireball spotted over Nova Scotia
- Two meteor fireballs spotted over downtown Madison, Wisconsin
- Bright green comet will grace the skies in September
- Mystery boom creates scare in Bangalore, Karnataka, India
- Reports of a huge meteor fireball spotted over Deeside, Wales
- Cardiologist: Want a healthier heart? Eat a steak
- 6 children dead after outbreak of life-threatening virus strain at New Jersey health facility
- Autohemotherapy - Re-Activating Your Body's Natural Capacity To Heal
- Social engineering: Rebranding edible insects from 'planet-saving' to trendy
- Microplastics found in human stools for the first time, from Europe to Asia
- Why you shouldn't give a baby water
- Flashback: Dr. Russell Blaylock warns: Don't get the flu shot - it promotes Alzheimer's
- A credibility crisis in food science
- 'No need to panic': Mad cow disease found on farm in Aberdeenshire, Scotland
- Spain will overtake Japan in world's life expectancy ranking, US set to plunge to 64th by 2040
- Jon Rappoport: Medical drugs - too big to fail
- CDC says: Only 1.3 percent of children in the U.S. are unvaccinated
- Why some people's allergies get worse in the fall
- Medicinal herbs that might live in your backyard
- Foods that sabotage your brain
- The healing benefits of fever
- Microplastics found in 90 percent of table salt
- Flotation therapy and the benefits of silence
- Fearmongering UK researchers link consumption of junk memes to teen obesity & other 'unhealthy' habits
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: The Assault on Salt
- Kaizen: The one-minute principle for self-improvement
- How to stop being busy all the time - Do fewer things, better
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: The Theory Of Positive Disintegration, Or How Not To Be An NPC
- The lost art of concentration: being distracted in a digital world
- On the value of the evolutionary psychology model
- David Hume and the reason why you're probably wrong about everything you know
- 'Becoming Homeless': Virtual reality experience found to boost empathy
- Best of the Web: Deepities and the Politics of Pseudo-Profundity
- Fundamental truths that could change your life
- Stoicism: An old approach for living a new life happily
- On biology, brains, and human suffering
- Illusion experiment claims brain can retroactively change perceptions of reality
- Bishop to set up exorcism ministry as he warns of the evils of reiki
- Study suggests humans can recognize 5,000 different faces
- Loneliness is a looming public health threat
- Recent study shows social media impairs your ability to think intelligently
- Hugs could buffer against life draining conflict stress
- Social contagion: Is transgender the new anorexia?
- Brain-to-brain communication is possible according to new study
- Study finds abused children carry the trauma in their cells
- Mysterious UFO captured on camera by stunned residents of Beijing
- Strange lights filmed during storm over Myrtle Beach, South Carolina spark UFO theories
- New sightings of Ogopogo - Canada's Loch Ness Monster
- 'Hunt for the Skinwalker'- First video released from UFO-obsessed billionaire's haunted ranch
- Mysterious hole shoots out flames for nearly an hour in Arkansas: Satan 'ruled out'
- The mysterious Min Min lights of Australia: Is there a scientific explanation for the phenomenon?
- Missing 411: Body of 53 y.o. hiker found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park one week after she went missing
- British psychic says motorway fatalities 'due to ghosts of Roman soldiers'
- Fireball-shaped object hovering in Toronto's night sky prompts UFO reports
- UFO, spy plane or drone? Triangular object flying above Texas claimed to be USAF spy craft
- Photos show unexplained cattle mutilation in Australia - Dead cows found in paddock with udders, ears and tongues removed
- Reflection on windshield, or UFO in the sky? Man takes picture of strange object in NC sky
- 'Ghost ship' reappears off the coast of Myanmar after being lost at sea for 9 years
- Canadian tourist spots Nessie hours before schoolgirl takes 'best Loch Ness Monster picture for years'
- Mysterious glimpse of the "Kingdom of Heaven" appears China sky
- Unidentified humanoid creature seen near Mount Vernon, Virginia
- Nick Redfern: From a Ouija Board to Sasquatch
- Missing 411? Crews search for missing hiker in the North Cascades, Washington
- Aliens blamed for spate of cow mutilations in Argentina after 'strange lights' seen in sky
- 'Alien craft' discovered at the Bermuda Triangle using maps made by NASA astronaut
- Dumbest robbers in Belgium arrested after vape shop owner tells them to come back later for more money
- Who needs a guard dog? This parrot packs serious heat
- Saudi operative mortified after surveillance footage reveals he wore same outfit as Jamal Khashoggi
- 'We are not mindless NPCs,' chant nation's liberals in perfect unison
- DNA test results proves she's only half lizard person
- Queen fondly recalls Bengal famine
- Elizabeth 'Pocahantas' Warren 'proves' she had a Native ancestor 10 generations ago
- Skinny dipper dives into shark tank for perilous swim at Toronto aquarium
- Hello cussstomer service: Huge python plunges through bank ceiling, terrifies staff
- Watch how a Sri Lanka community rescues an elephant from a well
- '3 tons max? Don't care!' Big rig attempts to cross flimsy bridge that collapses
- Massive apocalypse if billions are not spent on his books, predicts Al Gore
- Jonathan Pie: Rise of the UK free speech police
- 'Let the hate flow through you!' Cackles cloaked Hillary at campaign rally
- Ruff play: Top tier football match interrupted by dog wanting to have some fun
- Self-proclaimed 'Old Coots' offering life advice at Utah farmers market
- Freedom of speech doesn't apply to avocados: Costa Coffee radio advert banned for criticizing avocado breakfasts
- 'Take a pill!' Ukrainian panic over nukes in Crimea is groundless, says Russian MP
- US Senate to be replaced with room full of monkeys
- Swans now demanding gluten-free bread
Fun times
Quote of the Day
It is curious that physical courage should be so common in the world and moral courage so rare.
- Mark Twain
Recent Comments
15 pieces for 15 assailants. ...Hmmm
Well, we'll see how much of a Nationalist Trump is in dealing with the migrant invasion when it reaches the border.
You can get a milder version of this by drinking 3-5 swallows of your first urine in the morning. It does wonders for allergies, is free and...
Is all this really such a big deal ? ?
That's easy: BC's .alt economy hasn't gone away you know . . .