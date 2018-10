© Facebook / NOAA NWS Hurricane Center



Hurricane Willa, a huge and life threatening storm that's approaching category 5 status, could devastate Mexico's western coast, forecasters warn.The hurricane has grown rapidly as it made its way across the Pacific Ocean, its. The US National Hurricane Center has warned that the storm system and could "produce life threatening storm surge, wind and rainfall" in Mexico on Tuesday.Willa is expected to reach category 5 status on Monday - the. Forecasters predict it will make landfall between the resort towns of Mazatlan and Puerto Vallarta late Tuesday or early Wednesday.Some areas could see up toin mountainous areas. A hurricane warning has also been issued for Mexico's western coast between San Blas and Mazatlan.Meanwhile, tropical storm Vicente, forecast to strike the south of Mexico, is expected to be reduced to a tropical depression by Monday night or early Tuesday. It will still produce heavy rainfall and flooding in parts of the south and southeast.