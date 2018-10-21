© Reuters / Stringer



Barely eking out the required majority and casting aside the failed popular referendum, Macedonia's parliament has approved the country's name change for the sake of a "brighter future" reserved for NATO members.The Macedonian population largely boycotted the referendum, despite the best efforts of its US-backed government, which tried to entice voters by phrasing the question as innocuously as possible: "Are you in favor of membership in the European Union and NATO by accepting the deal between the Republic of Macedonia and Republic of Greece?" Only 36.9 percent of eligible voters participated, rendering the referendum invalid.Opposition MPs facing terrorism charges were reportedly offered amnesty if they voted with the ruling party to amend the Constitution, and the release of one of those MPs on bail lent weight to suspicions their votes were being bought.Wess Mitchell, US assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs, lectured the VMRO-DPMNE leader that Macedonians "strongly support NATO and EU accession, and have done so since independence" and that only a leader lacking in "courageous leadership and maturity" would stand in the way of joining such august political bodies.Many opposition MPs also chose to boycott the parliamentary vote.Not all in Greece are satisfied with the compromise by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who barely survived a no-confidence vote over his handling of the matter. The country's right-wing Defense Minister Panos Kammenos has threatened to quit the governing coalition if the matter goes to a Greek vote.Macedonia's conflict with Greece stems from a province in the country that shares its name. Macedonia - the Greek province, at least - is perhaps best known as the birthplace of Alexander the Great, whose empire reached from Greece to India. Modern Greece accuses Macedonia of cultural appropriation and territorial aggression through its use of the name, which has been a sore point since the country became independent in 1991.