The severe backlash after Tom Courtney hosted an event for U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Marsha Blackburn shocked the independent Mt. Juliet restaurant owner who plans to take action in response, but in contrast, like a mature adult.
Democrats decry calling out protesters as an "angry mob" but that's exactly what Blackburn, who is vying for the open U.S. Senate seat against former Democratic Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen, said in her note of thanks to the owner of Courtney's Restaurant and Catering.
Courtney was stunned by the hostility of reactions after he rented out a space in his restaurant for a meet-and-greet by Blackburn over the weekend that hosted about 175 people, including Mt. Juliet Mayor Ed Hagerty.
"People have posted they love our food, but will no longer come to the restaurant," Courtney said Monday. "I have never in my life experienced such a thing. It's scary."
The small business owner did not give it any thought initially, expressing later that he would have rented the space out to the Bredesen campaign as well.
"I did not think anything of it," Courtney said. "I run a business. We were going to serve a hundred-plus people."
But the left's meltdown was immediate once Courtney posted a picture of Blackburn on social media to say thanks, as hundreds of comments poured in attacking the restaurant owner and his staff with threats and boycotts.
"At first, I didn't make a deal," Courtney told The Wilson Report. "Right to free speech and everything. I don't need to expose the idiots who are keyboard crazy and damage a small local business. The ghosts behind their posts. It will blow over. I'm just blown away though."
The personal and vicious attacks left him reeling.
"I was called a Nazi sympathizer of all things," Courtney said. "It's hurt my business, my staff, me and my family. I've never seen grown people, or whoever is hidden behind the screens, act in such a manner. I have partners."
Protesters declared, despite years of doing business with the restaurant, they would no longer frequent the establishment because Blackburn was allowed to host an event there.
"I can't support a business that is supporting her. I love your food but won't be eating at your restaurant again," one person commented, according to The Wilson Post which noted over 500 responses.
The intensity of the backlash convinced Courtney, who was previously undecided, that he will use his vote to help send Blackburn to the Senate, according to the Wilson Report.
Comment: What the Left doesn't seem to realize is that their vitriolic tactics drive otherwise neutral people straight to the other side.
It's the ultimate payback and the only kind that makes a positive and meaningful difference.
"I'm one who votes for the person, not the party," he said. "But with everyone saying they are going to boycott my restaurant because Marsha came here to treat my employees and customers, I can't even fathom people like that."
Courtney also defended his decision to host Blackburn in a scathing rebuke on social media:
"This is a family restaurant. It sells food. When people come in and order food, we sell it to them. We book events for all sorts of things including charities and business alliances, social organizations and such. We do NOT discriminate on race, religion or political affiliation. We have all manner of people eating in our establishment every day. They sit beside each other as neighbors and get along just fine. We are a family restaurant and we treat everyone as family with integrity and respect. Our employees' political affiliations are their own. We have both parties represented and we work shoulder to shoulder each day. We would appreciate you treating us with the same respect as we treat each of you."
Nancy Keckler Mitchell was exasperated with the thread of nasty reactions and called them out in the comments.
"You all sound like big babies! Whining over Marsha Blackburn at Courtney's?? Give me a break. Do you have nothing else to do? There are so many more important options you could be talking about other than Marsha Blackburn visiting Courtney's. Grow up and quit whining," Mitchell wrote.
