© Ralph Orlowski Reuters

A mother and son have been killed and two police officers injured during a raid in the German municipality of Kirchheim an der Weinstrasse on Friday.Police were deployed in Kirchheim around 8:30am after a local resident phoned in to report that her 25-year-old son attacked her. The woman said her son was suffering from drug abuse and had a mental condition.Elite Special Deployment Commando (SEK) police unit rushed to the scene, and several helicopters were also flown into the neighborhood.Police added that the situation is under control, and asked the public not to spread false rumors about the incident.It is not the first time this year that a mentally-disturbed individual's outburst led to fatalities in Germany. In April, a man with a history of mental conditions rammed a minivan into a café in Muenster, killing 4 people and injuring several others.