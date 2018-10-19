is live in:
Puppet Masters
US Army blocks autopsy, seizes body of soldier who died mysteriously in Italy
Sputnik
Thu, 18 Oct 2018 13:37 UTC
Italian prosecutors were investigating whether negligence played a part in Connor's death, focusing on four paratroopers who were around him at the time.
The US Army, however, was able to gain jurisdiction in the case, effectively halting the Italians' investigation.
The Italian authorities' autopsy was called off on October 3, just a day before it was scheduled to take place after the US asserted jurisdiction.
Connor is believed to have died from alcohol poisoning or asphyxia. Under Italian law, people must notify authorities if they see a person who is incapacitated, Stars & Stripes notes.
Without an autopsy, however, there is no evidence for Italian prosecutors to move forward with in the case, the lawyer for the four paratroopers that were under investigation, Stefano Grolla, told the outlet.
The definitive cause of Connor's death remains unknown, however.
According to reports from medical staff sent to Italian prosecutors and cited by Grolla, Connor and the four other soldiers were drinking when he became incapacitated. The other four laid him on his side in the bathroom, stepped away for a few minutes and found him unresponsive upon returning.
Connor was declared dead at a local hospital after repeated attempts to revive him.
Once Grolla was contracted to represent the soldiers, he said the US Army was relentless in its bid to take control of the situation, telling him, "Don't touch the body. Block everything."
"I can't. I'm only a lawyer," he reportedly told them.
Connor's death came just three days before his 25th birthday. His father, also named Kevin Connor, served 26 years in the Army. He told Stars & Stripes that authorities told him his son died of asphyxia or that he "choked to death."
"I understand how these things happen," he told the outlet, adding that he did not want to see the other paratroopers punished.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Man in 'middle finger' Macron pic busted for drug possession
- 'Becoming Homeless': Virtual reality experience found to boost empathy
- US Army blocks autopsy, seizes body of soldier who died mysteriously in Italy
- Meteor fireball observed over Hokkaido, Japan
- Human brains carry electrical signals differently to other mammals, may explain unique computing power
- Hyperion: Scientists discover largest and oldest supercluster of galaxies ever
- Pat Robertson urges viewers to stop hating on Saudis in order to protect 'vital arms deals'
- The new racism: Man brutally attacked in New York pizza parlor for 'being white'
- 130,000 year old 'woolly' mammoth and rhino bones discovered during road works in Cambridgeshire, UK
- Michael Caine on Brexit: 'I'd rather be poor and master of my own fate'
- Indian model found murdered, dumped in travel bag after 'refusing to have sex'
- Rain and early season record snowfall delay North Dakota harvests
- Lightning has killed 100 people across Cambodia so far this year - passing total of 80 for the whole of 2017
- Cyclone Titli latest: 57 dead, 10 missing, over 57k houses damaged in Odisha, India
- Best of the Web: Why the NPC memes FREAKS OUT the Lefties
- 'Shocked' federal judge says State Department provided 'clearly false' statements to frustrate requests for Clinton docs
- Rank cynicism: Australian government dangled Jerusalem embassy move because it needs Jewish votes in crucial by-election
- Democratic operative for Soros-funded group arrested after attacking Republican campaign manager in Nevada
- Expecting an asteroid? Proposed budget for NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office suddenly increased three-fold
- Snow arrives in South Korea's mountainous region 16 days earlier than last year
- US Army blocks autopsy, seizes body of soldier who died mysteriously in Italy
- 'Shocked' federal judge says State Department provided 'clearly false' statements to frustrate requests for Clinton docs
- Rank cynicism: Australian government dangled Jerusalem embassy move because it needs Jewish votes in crucial by-election
- Putin at Valdai: Russia to use nukes only if strike launched on its territory first, and other remarks
- Best of the Web: Neelam Makhija: Wrongly Accused of Being an Indian Guru by Secular French Government Fanatics
- Already on campaign trail? Haley spoke to secretive neocon group a week before resigning UN post
- The morphing of the U.S. into the U.S.S.A. - the United States of Soviet America
- Capitol Hill: Glenn Simpson, Fusion GPS, pleads the 5th on dossier questions
- Byron York: Republicans irate as Rosenstein talks to the press, not to Congress
- 'Sawed alive?' Gruesome 'taped' details of Khashoggi's alleged murder surface
- US-backed ISIS in Syria's Al-Tanf region charging refugees to leave, recruiting others
- Saudi Arabia: Foul play? Suspected Khashoggi 'hit team member' dies in mysterious 'traffic accident'
- Report: Pompeo warns Saudis they have 72 hours to finish Khashoggi case probe or risk blowback
- Trump to call the military to close Mex border as arrival of migrant caravan is days away
- Tories blast May for considering 'humiliating' Brexit delay; call for her to quit
- A party's dishonor: The Clinton, Warren revelations
- Letter to Moreno: Top Democrat pushes Ecuador to 'hand over' Julian Assange
- Statement former OSCE Chair, Ukrainian chief diplomat: Russia has not invaded, no 'hybrid war'
- US-led coalition F-15 jets bomb Kurdish forces fighting ISIS, leaving 6 dead
- Facial recognition street lights to be installed in Singapore - For your healthcare benefits of course!
- Man in 'middle finger' Macron pic busted for drug possession
- Pat Robertson urges viewers to stop hating on Saudis in order to protect 'vital arms deals'
- The new racism: Man brutally attacked in New York pizza parlor for 'being white'
- Michael Caine on Brexit: 'I'd rather be poor and master of my own fate'
- Indian model found murdered, dumped in travel bag after 'refusing to have sex'
- Best of the Web: Why the NPC memes FREAKS OUT the Lefties
- Democratic operative for Soros-funded group arrested after attacking Republican campaign manager in Nevada
- Democratic incivility: GOP candidates assaulted as calls for violence against Republicans continue
- 4Chan's NPC meme sparks mass triggering among liberals, Twitter responds with Ban Hammer
- NYU students heckle Kissinger during speech - 'Rot in hell!'
- Kleenex re-brands 'mansized' tissues after complete and utter idiots say the name is sexist & promotes gender inequality
- Poll of US military shows troops fear new major war is on the horizon, list Russia & China as top threats
- Florida cops struggle to stop armed looters as hurricane Michael death toll reaches 33
- Still no accountability after UBC #MeToo scandal ruined professor's career and reputation with false sexual assault allegations
- 'Believe women'? Terrible college case reminds us of the importance of due process and evidence
- Ex-USA Gymnastics president arrested for 'tampering with Nassar evidence'
- Think university professors are liberal? Try school administrators
- BDS supporters come out fighting after Israeli court attempts to silence them
- Facebook's getting sued for 'inflating' ad watch times by up to 900% to keep advertisers
- Behavior modification: Dating apps think your preferences are racist, try to force changes
- Middle Ages weren't 'dark', it was an enlightened era - British Library expert
- Archeological find changes date of Pompeii's destruction
- The great tornado of London in 1091
- Norwegian wood: Rare Viking ship found buried beneath a field
- Hidden documents that indicate the true borders of Israel and Palestine
- Ongoing Santorini excavation brings to light impressive new finds
- Vampire of Lugnano: Researchers unearth 'extremely eerie and weird' ancient Roman grave
- Deep under the covers: Some of the world's strangest spy sex scandals revealed
- Ancient shipwrecks found in Greek waters help map trade routes
- (Always) Ten years left to save the planet
- Exploded skulls and vaporized bodies: Pompeii finds reveal horror of Vesuvius eruption
- To Zionists, the 'two-state solution' has always meant more ethnic cleansing
- Declassified memo: US general prepped to nuke Vietnam behind President Johnson's back
- Dressing for the ages - ancient Egyptian style
- Flashback: The myth of the generous offer: Distorting the Camp David negotiations
- 115,000 year old neanderthal child's bones 'eaten by a giant bird' found in Poland
- Secrets of child's sock from ancient Egypt revealed with new imaging tool
- James Comey and the Bush Torture Scandal
- Girl, 8, pulls a 1,500-year-old pre-Viking sword from Vidöstern Lake, Sweden
- Fragments of 20-million-year-old elephant tusks unearthed in Iran
- Human brains carry electrical signals differently to other mammals, may explain unique computing power
- Hyperion: Scientists discover largest and oldest supercluster of galaxies ever
- 130,000 year old 'woolly' mammoth and rhino bones discovered during road works in Cambridgeshire, UK
- Expecting an asteroid? Proposed budget for NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office suddenly increased three-fold
- Russian biologists alter DNA of human embryos to make them resilient to HIV
- 'There is no God': Stephen Hawking thought alien life or time travel more likely than divine creator
- Scientists find stem cell proliferation is controlled directly by the nervous system
- Robotic security force on patrol in NYC prompts privacy concerns for some
- How ancient Egyptian blue emits near-infrared light and how that could boost energy efficiency
- Tectonic past of Jupiter's moon Ganymede provides clues for life on active Europa
- Russian submarines equipped with supercavitating torpedo nukes - Invented during the USSR, and haven't been surpassed since
- Flashback: Studying the air polluted brain
- US marines reveal plans for plasma 'crowd control' weapon that screams, burns, blinds and kills from 3,000 feet away
- Heavy hydrogen tracks glucose metabolism in vivo
- "Comet of the year" 46P/Wirtanen making close approach, may become visible in December
- Stephen Hawking's newly published essays reveal dark prediction: Wealthy will create 'superhuman race'
- Catastrophic geological events could have created evolutionary bottlenecks
- Scientists claim virtual reality environments can change our food tastes
- Harvard Medical School determines that pioneer of cardiac stem cell treatment fabricated 31 studies
- Nobel chemistry research validates intelligent design concept of irreducible complexity
- Rain and early season record snowfall delay North Dakota harvests
- Lightning has killed 100 people across Cambodia so far this year - passing total of 80 for the whole of 2017
- Cyclone Titli latest: 57 dead, 10 missing, over 57k houses damaged in Odisha, India
- Snow arrives in South Korea's mountainous region 16 days earlier than last year
- Enormous sinkhole opens in Clinton Township, Michigan
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Most October snow in 15 years in N.Hemisphere
- New weather warning as eastern Spain braces for worst 'cold drop' in 10 years
- Grey catbird from North America turns up in Cornwall, UK
- Northern Iowa farmers' crops covered in snow
- Video shows waterspouts spotted along the Lake Erie shoreline
- Two killed by flash floods in Tunisia
- Lightning bolt kills 6 pupils and injures 25 in NW Tanzania
- Hail storm kills 400 kangaroos and 150 goats in New South Wales, Australia
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Atmospheric compression now and rain events Autumn 2018-2019
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Sunspots forecast record cold - Snow has already begun
- Amateur scientists narrowly escape being lava bombed by erupting Indonesian volcano
- Car swallowed by sinkhole in Toronto
- Floods prompt disaster declarations in Texas after 13 inches of rain falls in 48 hours
- 9 people and 4 cattle killed by lightning strikes across Karnataka, India
- Hurricane Michael failed to end Florida's 'unusually persistent' red tide
- Meteor fireball observed over Hokkaido, Japan
- Loud house-shaking boom heard in Sweetwater, Texas
- Two bright meteor fireballs streak over Argentina and Brazil, sonic boom reported
- Japan: 4.5 billion y.o. meteorite slams into home
- Meteor fireball flashes across Eugene, Oregon sky
- Green meteor fireball streaks over Florida
- 'Most valuable specimen I have ever held': Rock used for doorstop confirmed as $100k meteorite
- Meteor fireball blazes across the sky of the St John's area in Newfoundland
- Meteor fireball seen over Washington D.C.
- Video shows meteor fireball blazing over Reunion and Mauritius islands - third most energetic meteoric event of the year
- Reports of meteor fireballs streaking across the skies in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Ontario, Canada.
- Meteor fireball streaks over Alabama
- 'The Russians are coming': Meteor fireball filmed flying through the skies of Durham, England
- Military jets blamed for loud boom heard in eastern Ohio
- Fireball spotted over Nova Scotia
- Two meteor fireballs spotted over downtown Madison, Wisconsin
- Bright green comet will grace the skies in September
- Mystery boom creates scare in Bangalore, Karnataka, India
- Reports of a huge meteor fireball spotted over Deeside, Wales
- Colorful 'fireball' in night sky seen by people in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, elsewhere on East Coast
- Human hair testing finds high levels of glyphosate
- CDC: 127 cases of child paralysis in 22 US states under investigation; acute flaccid myelitis confirmed in 62 cases
- India tackles new outbreak of Zika virus infecting up to 80 people
- Mad squirrel disease? Man dies from rare disease after eating fluffy rodent brains
- CDC warns rare polio-like spinal disease spreading across 22 US states
- Low copper levels are linked to fatter fat cells
- Diet supplements spiked with hidden pharmaceuticals
- Food Fraud - Farmers caught selling conventional crops as organic
- "Mass murder and plunder": Philippines rejects vaccines following dengue fever scandal
- The Antioxidant Myth
- The dangerous substances in weight loss and libido supplements
- Time-restricted feeding is critical for weight loss
- Why adding fluoride to water should be halted immediately
- Herbicides cause bacteria to develop antibiotic resistance 100,000 times faster
- Game-changing research reveals: Epigenetic memories are passed down 14 successive generations
- The strength and endurance benefits of three 13 minute weight training sessions a week
- "Big Pasta" cooks up self-interested nutrition science
- Cui Bono?: More fake flu news from the CDC
- The wellness industry has grown to a whopping $4.2 trillion world-wide
- Exclusive interview - The creator of GMO potatoes reveals the dangerous truth
- 'Becoming Homeless': Virtual reality experience found to boost empathy
- Best of the Web: Deepities and the Politics of Pseudo-Profundity
- Fundamental truths that could change your life
- Stoicism: An old approach for living a new life happily
- On biology, brains, and human suffering
- Illusion experiment claims brain can retroactively change perceptions of reality
- Bishop to set up exorcism ministry as he warns of the evils of reiki
- Study suggests humans can recognize 5,000 different faces
- Loneliness is a looming public health threat
- Recent study shows social media impairs your ability to think intelligently
- Hugs could buffer against life draining conflict stress
- Social contagion: Is transgender the new anorexia?
- Brain-to-brain communication is possible according to new study
- Study finds abused children carry the trauma in their cells
- Another study links physical aggression to violent video games
- When we invoke appeals to identity, we undermine the intention of truth-seeking conversation with others
- Raising independent, capable and happier kids: How the Let Grow Project is changing communities
- Why we don't have to get emotionally embroiled in every drama that comes our way
- Scientists discover evil people share a 'dark triad' of traits
- Can people tell the difference between strategic kindness and real kindness?
- Mysterious UFO captured on camera by stunned residents of Beijing
- Strange lights filmed during storm over Myrtle Beach, South Carolina spark UFO theories
- New sightings of Ogopogo - Canada's Loch Ness Monster
- 'Hunt for the Skinwalker'- First video released from UFO-obsessed billionaire's haunted ranch
- Mysterious hole shoots out flames for nearly an hour in Arkansas: Satan 'ruled out'
- The mysterious Min Min lights of Australia: Is there a scientific explanation for the phenomenon?
- Missing 411: Body of 53 y.o. hiker found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park one week after she went missing
- British psychic says motorway fatalities 'due to ghosts of Roman soldiers'
- Fireball-shaped object hovering in Toronto's night sky prompts UFO reports
- UFO, spy plane or drone? Triangular object flying above Texas claimed to be USAF spy craft
- Photos show unexplained cattle mutilation in Australia - Dead cows found in paddock with udders, ears and tongues removed
- Reflection on windshield, or UFO in the sky? Man takes picture of strange object in NC sky
- 'Ghost ship' reappears off the coast of Myanmar after being lost at sea for 9 years
- Canadian tourist spots Nessie hours before schoolgirl takes 'best Loch Ness Monster picture for years'
- Mysterious glimpse of the "Kingdom of Heaven" appears China sky
- Unidentified humanoid creature seen near Mount Vernon, Virginia
- Nick Redfern: From a Ouija Board to Sasquatch
- Missing 411? Crews search for missing hiker in the North Cascades, Washington
- Aliens blamed for spate of cow mutilations in Argentina after 'strange lights' seen in sky
- 'Alien craft' discovered at the Bermuda Triangle using maps made by NASA astronaut
- DNA test results proves she's only half lizard person
- Queen fondly recalls Bengal famine
- Elizabeth 'Pocahantas' Warren 'proves' she had a Native ancestor 10 generations ago
- Skinny dipper dives into shark tank for perilous swim at Toronto aquarium
- Hello cussstomer service: Huge python plunges through bank ceiling, terrifies staff
- Watch how a Sri Lanka community rescues an elephant from a well
- '3 tons max? Don't care!' Big rig attempts to cross flimsy bridge that collapses
- Massive apocalypse if billions are not spent on his books, predicts Al Gore
- Jonathan Pie: Rise of the UK free speech police
- 'Let the hate flow through you!' Cackles cloaked Hillary at campaign rally
- Ruff play: Top tier football match interrupted by dog wanting to have some fun
- Self-proclaimed 'Old Coots' offering life advice at Utah farmers market
- Freedom of speech doesn't apply to avocados: Costa Coffee radio advert banned for criticizing avocado breakfasts
- 'Take a pill!' Ukrainian panic over nukes in Crimea is groundless, says Russian MP
- US Senate to be replaced with room full of monkeys
- Swans now demanding gluten-free bread
- Rescue operations called off for Beluga whale spotted in the river Thames was confirmed to be skinny-dipping Boris Johnson
- Trump brags that he got much bigger laughs at U.N. than Obama
- Daredevil raccoon climbs high-rise in Ocean City, NJ, drops from about 8 stories
- 'Sesame Street' producers deny accusations that Bert and Ernie are in fact Russian spies
Quote of the Day
The great danger is that under the pressures of anxiety and fear, the alternation of crisis and relaxation and new crisis, the people of the world will come to accept gradually the idea of war, the idea of submission to total power, and the abdication of reason, spirit and individual conscience. The great peril of the...cold war is the progressive deadening of conscience.
Recent Comments
"Our main enemy in the Middle East is Iran," the Christian leader continued. "They're the formenters of terrorism and they're killing a lot of...
This is the fundamentalist approach to everything. MONEY. The green god, to them. These people do not follow the teachings of Jesus in any way...
1631 is the date. There is a plaque in near village commemorating the destruction of Pompei and Herculanum. [Link]
And the 700 club fesses up what we've known all along, they worship before the altar of the root of all evil. Corporate Barjesus's pulling your...
Keep in mind what Javed shared. [Link]