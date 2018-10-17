Lightning strikes in Vijayapura, Haveri, Yadgir, Ballari, Koppal, Gadag districts on Tuesday killed nine people, injured six others, besides claiming the life of four cattle in separate incidents.On Monday, North and Central Karnataka regions had witnessed six human deaths, two cattle deaths, and one incident of injury in the lightning strikesMost victims in Tuesday's incidents were farmers and were working in fields when the incident occurred.Renuka Basanagouda Patil (35) and Savitha Sanganagouda Patil (16) were struck dead by the lightning strike while they were working at Talewad village Basavanabagewadi taluk.The lightning strikes killed Gujubai Kamu Rathod (40), who was working at Mulwad tanda. Five others were injured in the incident. They are being treated at Vijayapura district hospital.Maqbool Saab Dalwai's two cattle were killed at Tigani Bidari village, Babaleshwar taluk.Chandrappa (65), a resident of Yadgir town was killed when he was returning from the field.Ningappa Shivappa Bagur (50) was killed at Konanathale village in Haveri district, while Veerupakshappa (40), a labourer, taking shelter from rain under a tree lost his life in the lightning strike at Mailapur village, Siraguppat taluk, Ballari district.Ajjaiah (40), a farmer, was working when he breathed his last at Kallenahalli, Jagalur taluk, Davanagere district.Venkavva Yellappa Vithappanavar (42), a resident of Hadali village in Nargund taluk was killed while, while her husband Yellappa was injured.Two cattle were killed at Vakkunda village, Kushtagi taluk, Koppal district, while Kalakappa Hanumappa Chakari (24), a shepherd, was killed at Balageri village, Kukanoor taluk, Koppal district.