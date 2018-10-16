Weather reports regarding rain and hail have been pouring in from all over the country.
Flood waters and hail stones have overtaken parts of Wadi Qur in the eastern areas of the UAE.
Heavy rain was sighted in Al Ain near Khatm al Shakla, Ajman and Fujairah.
الامارات : الان جريان جارف لوادي القور في المنطقة الشرقية من الدولة مع تساقط البرد ، تصوير فهد محمد #اخدود_الوسم #مركز_العاصفة pic.twitter.com/P0Smsh4Jwi— مركز العاصفة (@Storm_centre) October 16, 2018
الإمارات: امطار الخير والرحمه حاليا على خطم الشكله في العين #مركز_العاصفة #اخدود_الوسم pic.twitter.com/9mjXspFtGQ— مركز العاصفة (@Storm_centre) October 16, 2018
After rainfall in parts of the UAE on Monday, there has been a dip in the day and night temperature in the country.
#المركز_الوطني_للأرصاد— المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) October 15, 2018
While the maximum temperature dipped to 38.9°C, the minimum temperature came down to 17.5°C.
