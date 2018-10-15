A little before 14:00, on Sunday, four children, aged between 11 and 15 years old, were struck by lightning on their way home from a neighbouring village in the Mlungisi Locality, in Queenstown."They were caught in a storm when all four were struck by lightning," described police spokesperson, Captain Namhla Mdleleni."Two girls were fatally injured whilst the other two, who are males are in a critical condition in hospital."She said that two inquest dockets have been opened for investigation by local police.