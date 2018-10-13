Parts of Wales have seen their worst flooding in 30 years with Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire and Powys the worst hit. Flood warnings remain in place.
One village is ready to evacuate and people have been told to stay at home.
Wales was the windiest place in the UK on Saturday with gusts of 60mph (97kmh) hitting at Milford Haven.
Capel Curig in Conwy was among the wettest places in the UK with 46.2mm (1.6ins) of rain, the wettest being Shap in Cumbria.
A Met Office amber warning to expect flooding runs until 18:00 BST while the rest of Wales is on yellow possible flooding alert until midnight.
A further two flood warnings are in place in Scotland while about 2,000 homes and businesses in England have been without power with some flood defences breached.
Two cars were also crushed near Truro in Cornwall overnight.
A number of key routes in Wales including the A470 Merthyr bypass, the A40 in Carmarthenshire and the main A4042 road between Abergavenny and Pontypool at Llanellen is shut.
Travelling up the Cynon Valley today. Here's Fernhill station. The tracks underwater. #stormcallum More on @BBCWalesToday at 1740 pic.twitter.com/AyfNZwfBw3— Teleri Glyn Jones (@TeleriGlynJones) October 13, 2018
The A5 eastbound is also been shut at Bethesda in Gwynedd due to a landslip while the M48 Severn Bridge near Chepstow is also closed eastbound.
Friday's poor weather caused power cuts, travel chaos and damage to property across south Wales and has spilled into Saturday.
One entrance into Crickhowell, Powys, has been blocked off, as has Aberdulais, near Neath, where residents have been advised to leave their homes due to the high level of the River Neath.
In Carmarthenshire, Carmarthen, Llandysul, Llanybydder have also suffered and in Lampeter, Ceredigion, the town's Co-op store car park was flooded.
Vicki LeClerc, who lives in one of the 29 properties, said all residents stayed in their homes overnight, despite offers to transport them away, but water levels have continued to rise.
"The canal is coming over the banks," she said.
"My piano is currently on the sofa and everything we can salvage is upstairs. We're just going to sit and wait and see how bad it gets."
Public transport in Wales is struggling as there are no trains between Swansea and Carmarthen, Cardiff and Aberdare, Machynlleth and Shrewsbury and Blaenau Ffestiniog and Llandudno.
Cardiff Bay flooded. pic.twitter.com/IN7lhZemJV— Simon Watkins (@simon_watkins) October 13, 2018
Replace bus services are in operation on some affected routes but passengers are advised to check with Arriva Trains Wales' website.
Arriva Trains Wales, on its last day of running the rail franchise in Wales, has told passengers: "Due to the severe disruption to train services, lack of available road transport caused by local road conditions, customers are advised not to travel as journey completion cannot be guaranteed."
The guidance follows a train getting stuck in flood water near Penrhiwceiber, Rhondda Cynon Taff, where 30 passengers had to be rescued.
Thousands of homes lost power due to strong winds and falling branches but engineers have worked through the night to return power to the majority of households, with the worst of the winds believed to have passed.