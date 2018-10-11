According to the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation, Daesh terrorists have attacked militants from Nusra Front and have seized at least two barrels with chlorine gas.In a video posted online by the Russian Defense Ministry, a group of terrorists can be seen seizing canisters of chlorine from rival jihadists and moving them to the south of Syria's Aleppo province."Late on October 9 a group of Daesh-linked terrorists attacked the headquarters of Hayat Tahrir ash-Sham terrorist organization (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra) near Al-Latmana village," the Russian Reconciliation Center in Syria says in captions attached to the video.According to kp.ru website, theThe barrels were taken to the south of Aleppo province and handed over to members of the Harras Ad-Din terrorist group who are affiliated with Daesh, the report says.Also shown in the video are a working tractor, a minivan and the terrorists.