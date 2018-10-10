Earth Changes
Five people killed by flash floods in Majorca after torrential rain
Daily Mail
Wed, 10 Oct 2018 06:13 UTC
They have been described as a couple who were caught in a flash flood in the town of Sant LLorenc des Cardassar as they were travelling in a taxi.
The taxi driver is also said to be missing. It was not immediately clear if they were tourists or expats.
Locals sought refuge on their roofs as a torrent of water invaded the ground floor of their homes, sweeping cars out to sea.
The first two victims were aged 71 and 83. One was trapped by a torrent of water that flooded the basement of his home and another was found by a road linking the town of Arta to the coastal resort of Canyamel.
An emergency services coordinator tweeted just after midnight: 'It has been confirmed that a third person has died' before adding around 6am: 'Rescuer teams have informed us of a fourth fatality in the floods on the east of Majorca.
'She's a woman who was trapped in her home in Sant Llorenc.'
Local authorities confirmed at breakfast-time on Wednesday that another person had died, although no more details were immediately released.
The number of people missing in the floods was up to 15 at one point overnight, although local authorities later clarified that it was down to five.
Rosario Sanchez Grau, central government representative for the Balearic Islands, said: 'These are difficult moments. My condolences and solidarity for all those affected, especially the families and friends of those who have died.'
Catalina Cladera, in charge of public administration for the regional government, described the situation as 'dantesque' and added: 'We weren't expecting it.
'The alert went from yellow to orange in a very short space of time.
'A massive amount of rain has fallen in very little time.'
A military emergency response unit has been sent from its base in Valencia on the mainland to help with the crisis caused by the flooding.
Around 100 people have spent the night at a council-run sports centre in the city of Manacor near Sant Llorenc.
Locals said the town remained virtually cut-off Wednesday morning and could only be reached by foot. Schools in the areas suspended classes because of power cuts.
Heavy rain also brought chaos to other parts of Spain including Barcelona, where parts of the tube service were temporarily suspended, and Costa del Sol holiday resorts.
The Costa del Sol remained on red alert this morning/yesterday morning (WED) following overnight storms and torrential rain overnight in resorts like Marbella, which came after a day of heavy downpours.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Massive blast at Russian-owned oil refinery in northern Bosnia, one worker dead and nine injured
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Great potato crisis, Italy flooding & USA chills
- Five people killed by flash floods in Majorca after torrential rain
- Creating a suspect society out of thin air: The frightening side of the technological police state
- Bald faced lies: Poroshenko anticipating loss in future election, preemptively accuses Russia of plans to rig it
- 'F*CK. YOU. ALL': Google 'design lead' tweets wishes for Republicans to burn in hell in outrageous outburst
- Flashback: MH17 crash report: Bellingcat author was an employee of the Stasi
- On-duty cop caught selling OxyContin right out of his patrol car in Bonifay, Florida
- IMF upgrades outlook on Russia as economy recovers despite Western sanctions
- Busting the 'toxic masculinity' myth: Boys more likely to be victims of dating violence than girls - study
- Watch as bridge collapses on world's longest railway linking Russia's west & east
- Ice Age Farmer Report: IPCC: Global catastrophe near - Trump in crosshairs - Social programming at MAX
- SOTT Focus: Does Possible Murder of Saudi Journalist in Turkey Indicate Looming US-Saudi Split?
- UK: Schools threaten a social services referral if parents don't let their sons wear skirts
- Russian oligarch flees London assassins for safety in Russia
- 'Churchill was an imperialist racist': Piers Morgan clashes with professor live-on-air
- Pakistan test-launches nuclear-capable missile right after India purchases S-400 system from Russia
- Fear of Trump 'outrage' led to UK dropping objection to death penalty for IS suspects
- Can President-elect Lopez Obrador pull Mexico out of the grip of the US imperial grasp?
- Best of the Web: Pro-Russia 'Harmony' party wins Latvia elections - Coalition govt with New Right parties likely - EU chiefs furious, blame Putin!
- Creating a suspect society out of thin air: The frightening side of the technological police state
- Bald faced lies: Poroshenko anticipating loss in future election, preemptively accuses Russia of plans to rig it
- IMF upgrades outlook on Russia as economy recovers despite Western sanctions
- SOTT Focus: Does Possible Murder of Saudi Journalist in Turkey Indicate Looming US-Saudi Split?
- Russian oligarch flees London assassins for safety in Russia
- Pakistan test-launches nuclear-capable missile right after India purchases S-400 system from Russia
- Can President-elect Lopez Obrador pull Mexico out of the grip of the US imperial grasp?
- Best of the Web: Pro-Russia 'Harmony' party wins Latvia elections - Coalition govt with New Right parties likely - EU chiefs furious, blame Putin!
- SOTT Focus: The Big Lie of Russiagate And The International Powers Responsible For It
- Daily Beast's conspiracy-laden report: Forlorn hopes of finding Russian meddling in 2018 midterms
- NYT Report: Top Trump aide requested Israeli help in online manipulation during the 2016 election
- Soros' march on Washington
- Report: The Trump administration is collecting $4.4B from tariffs on steel, aluminum, China goods
- China's FM Wang Yi: US should avoid conflict and opt for win-win cooperation
- NAFTA 2.0: Is it free trade or central planning?
- Thanks, but no: Turkey rejects future loans from IMF
- India says 'we're independent,' defies US sanctions over S-400 deal with Russia
- Politician reportedly commits suicide while in custody for Maduro drone attack
- Kaiser Report: China brings investment to Africa while the US brings war
- Dem Staffer Jackson Cosko arrested for doxxing Congressmans' personal information is not an 'unpaid intern'
- Massive blast at Russian-owned oil refinery in northern Bosnia, one worker dead and nine injured
- 'F*CK. YOU. ALL': Google 'design lead' tweets wishes for Republicans to burn in hell in outrageous outburst
- Flashback: MH17 crash report: Bellingcat author was an employee of the Stasi
- On-duty cop caught selling OxyContin right out of his patrol car in Bonifay, Florida
- Busting the 'toxic masculinity' myth: Boys more likely to be victims of dating violence than girls - study
- Watch as bridge collapses on world's longest railway linking Russia's west & east
- UK: Schools threaten a social services referral if parents don't let their sons wear skirts
- 'Churchill was an imperialist racist': Piers Morgan clashes with professor live-on-air
- Fear of Trump 'outrage' led to UK dropping objection to death penalty for IS suspects
- Gender madness: Trans student barred from all locker rooms, left in the open at school shooter drill
- Palestinian victim wins compensation from Dutch supplier of Israeli attack dogs
- Nikki Haley has up to $1 million in debt as she steps down as UN ambassador
- Cristiano Ronaldo accusations are a dangerous test for #MeToo
- 10,000 people evacuated as Ukraine ammunitions depot rocked by massive explosions
- 'Presidential alert' text appeared to knock Pacific Northwest cell networks offline
- CNN poll shows voters unimpressed with Democrats' handling of Kavanaugh hearing - trouble ahead in the midterms?
- Skyrocketing cancer: French islanders want Paris to accept responsibility for poisoning their land with pesticide
- Poll finds almost half of young Russians never heard of Stalinist purges
- Suspect detained as part of investigation into brutal rape and murder of Bulgarian journalist who investigated misuse of EU funds
- Suicide attack at Afghanistan election office kills 10 including parliamentary candidate
- (Always) Ten years left to save the planet
- Exploded skulls and vaporized bodies: Pompeii finds reveal horror of Vesuvius eruption
- To Zionists, the 'two-state solution' has always meant more ethnic cleansing
- Declassified memo: US general prepped to nuke Vietnam behind President Johnson's back
- Dressing for the ages - ancient Egyptian style
- Flashback: The myth of the generous offer: Distorting the Camp David negotiations
- 115,000 year old neanderthal child's bones 'eaten by a giant bird' found in Poland
- Secrets of child's sock from ancient Egypt revealed with new imaging tool
- James Comey and the Bush Torture Scandal
- Girl, 8, pulls a 1,500-year-old pre-Viking sword from Vidöstern Lake, Sweden
- Fragments of 20-million-year-old elephant tusks unearthed in Iran
- Did the US NAVY deliberately bombard the people of Eugene, Oregon with disabling EMF waves in 1978?
- Rainbow Farm: The FBI siege forgotten in the haze of 9/11
- Flashback Best of the Web: Later Communism totalitarian and oppressive? 'It was best time of my life' says Hungarian
- Discovery of prehistoric art in India hints at lost civilization
- Former Prime Minister of Israel Menachem Begin: The Nobel Laureate and the father of modern terrorism
- Lasers reveal 60,000 ancient Mayan structures hidden in Guatemalan forest
- A CIA lucky break? How the death of the 'Smiling Pope' in 1978 helped Washington win the Cold War
- The metric system: Child of the French Revolution
- Love birds? Mysterious Egyptian 'love spell' deciphered after 1,300 years
- 5G network uses same EMF waves as crowd control system developed by Pentagon
- Developers tout new font 'Sans Forgetica' as aiding enhanced memory retention
- Russian scientists isolate bacteria which neutralizes nuclear waste
- Scientists puzzled as to why Earth's mantle convection has stalled
- New imaging technique lets scientists see one molecule through the 'eyes' of another
- IBM computer creates 'quantum artificial life' for the first time
- Renewable energy plan: Russia starts exports of locally-produced solar panels to Europe
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: An Alternative to Nihilistic Postmodernism: Whitehead's Process Philosophy
- Scientists publish scathing article accusing DARPA of genetically modifying insects for use as bioweapon to spread agricultural viruses
- Too much of a good thing - Animals that go wild for your pee
- Scientists unveil plan to stave off global pandemics with a Noah's Ark... of bacteria
- Study claims 2017 earthquake off Mexico broke through an entire tectonic plate
- Russian-made neutron detector finds water ice in Mars' sub-equatorial areas
- Study finds first ever 'exomoon' discovered orbiting planet outside our solar system
- MASCOT probe lands on asteroid Ryugu, begins mission to unlock origins of universe
- Not just psychological damage: Child abuse may scar our DNA at the molecular level
- Beautygate: Did Apple secretly add a 'beauty mode' to new iPhones that can't be turned off?
- Best of the Web: Science catches up with reality: Newly-discovered distant planet bolsters evidence for 'Planet X'
- World's first 'Hyperloop' transport pod capable of traveling at over 700mph unveiled in Spain
- Deep space astronauts at risk of having their guts destroyed
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Great potato crisis, Italy flooding & USA chills
- Five people killed by flash floods in Majorca after torrential rain
- Ice Age Farmer Report: IPCC: Global catastrophe near - Trump in crosshairs - Social programming at MAX
- Floods and storms leave 9 dead and 5,000 displaced in Sri Lanka - 13 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Torrential downpours and mudslides: At least 6 dead in Honduras after tropical storm Michael
- Early season storm dumps 2 feet of snow at Brian Head Resort, Utah
- First snow of the season at Wheeler Peak, New Mexico and Purgatory Resort, Colorado
- Early Fall snow blankets Casper Mountain, Wyoming
- 6.3 Magnitude quake hits off Russia's Kuril Islands
- Lightning bolt kills two siblings, injures one in Uganda
- Indonesia earthquake death toll could reach 5,000 as officials count missing
- Florida urges residents to brace for 'life-threatening' hurricane Michael
- 'Car covered with mud': Loud explosion heard, felt in downtown Indianapolis, Indiana
- October storm turns 'America's Mountain' into America's Snow Globe
- Early cold snap and snow impacts crops in North Dakota
- Thousands of dead fish found floating in Naples, Florida
- Deadly floods and landslides after torrential rain in Central America - up to 15 inches
- Strange trumpet noises heard coming from the sky in Northern Ireland
- Storm Michael: Midterm campaigning in disarray after Florida governor declares state of emergency
- Supersized mosquitoes besiege North Carolina in wake of Hurricane Florence floods
- Green meteor fireball streaks over Florida
- 'Most valuable specimen I have ever held': Rock used for doorstop confirmed as $100k meteorite
- Meteor fireball blazes across the sky of the St John's area in Newfoundland
- Meteor fireball seen over Washington D.C.
- Video shows meteor fireball blazing over Reunion and Mauritius islands - third most energetic meteoric event of the year
- Reports of meteor fireballs streaking across the skies in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Ontario, Canada.
- Meteor fireball streaks over Alabama
- 'The Russians are coming': Meteor fireball filmed flying through the skies of Durham, England
- Military jets blamed for loud boom heard in eastern Ohio
- Fireball spotted over Nova Scotia
- Two meteor fireballs spotted over downtown Madison, Wisconsin
- Bright green comet will grace the skies in September
- Mystery boom creates scare in Bangalore, Karnataka, India
- Reports of a huge meteor fireball spotted over Deeside, Wales
- Colorful 'fireball' in night sky seen by people in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, elsewhere on East Coast
- Loud boom heard, felt across Twin Lakes Area of Arkansas
- 'Sonic boom', falling meteor startles Canterbury, New Zealand residents
- Meteor fireball lights up the night sky over Perth, Western Australia
- Meteor fireball seen over St. Louis, Missouri area Monday night
- Arizona man finds meteorite in front yard after monsoon storm
- New study reveals that antidepressants cause severe withdrawal symptoms - "hallucination," "mania," and "anxiety"
- Burdock Root: A blood, lymph system and skin detoxicant that also fights diabetes and cancer
- Los Angeles sees outbreak of flea-borne typhus among homeless
- The CDC continues its yearly push for the ineffective flu shot
- Six cases of rare polio-like neurologic condition 'with no cure' confirmed in Minnesota
- Seventh-day Adventist Church holds massive influence in official dietary guidelines and the push towards vegetarianism
- Medical cannabis to be made available by prescription in UK starting next month
- FDA loophole can turn $10 supplements into $40,000 drugs
- Need to bust up your kidney stones? Take a roller coaster ride
- Have 80,000 Americans really died from the flu - Or is this a Big Pharma con to push the 'flu vaccine'?
- 28 medical studies come to the same shocking conclusion: Fluoride is linked to lower intelligence in children
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: The Miraculous Carnivore Diet: Interview with Phil Escott
- Some watchdog: Six toxic artificial sweeteners approved by the FDA
- Soy actually accelerates breast cancer, rather than preventing it
- Vaccine-sensible Japan has world's lowest child death rate and highest life expectancy
- Berlin sex club's deadly bacteria outbreak, attendees urged to see immediate medical attention
- 23yo man youngest in UK to be diagnosed with dementia - after watching it destroy his mother
- Diabetes is fueling a surge in hospitalizations due to sepsis, UTIs and skin infections
- Brain-eating amoeba found in Louisiana water system - Again
- Understanding obesity: Replacing bias with curiosity
- Recent study shows social media impairs your ability to think intelligently
- Hugs could buffer against life draining conflict stress
- Social contagion: Is transgender the new anorexia?
- Brain-to-brain communication is possible according to new study
- Study finds abused children carry the trauma in their cells
- Another study links physical aggression to violent video games
- When we invoke appeals to identity, we undermine the intention of truth-seeking conversation with others
- Raising independent, capable and happier kids: How the Let Grow Project is changing communities
- Why we don't have to get emotionally embroiled in every drama that comes our way
- Scientists discover evil people share a 'dark triad' of traits
- Can people tell the difference between strategic kindness and real kindness?
- One is the loneliest number: History of a Western problem
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: The Strange Contagion: How Viral Thoughts and Emotions Secretly Control Us
- Chess grandmasters enjoy same longevity advantage as elite athletes
- The Child is the Father to the Man: 9 Foundational habits young men should start now to raise themselves right
- Expectations: Exploring the invisible forces that shape human behavior
- Getting to know how others see you can help you see yourself
- The liking gap: Do people enjoy your company more than you think?
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Where is Your Awareness?
- The new science of inner speech
- Mysterious hole shoots out flames for nearly an hour in Arkansas: Satan 'ruled out'
- The mysterious Min Min lights of Australia: Is there a scientific explanation for the phenomenon?
- Missing 411: Body of 53 y.o. hiker found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park one week after she went missing
- British psychic says motorway fatalities 'due to ghosts of Roman soldiers'
- Fireball-shaped object hovering in Toronto's night sky prompts UFO reports
- UFO, spy plane or drone? Triangular object flying above Texas claimed to be USAF spy craft
- Photos show unexplained cattle mutilation in Australia - Dead cows found in paddock with udders, ears and tongues removed
- Reflection on windshield, or UFO in the sky? Man takes picture of strange object in NC sky
- 'Ghost ship' reappears off the coast of Myanmar after being lost at sea for 9 years
- Canadian tourist spots Nessie hours before schoolgirl takes 'best Loch Ness Monster picture for years'
- Mysterious glimpse of the "Kingdom of Heaven" appears China sky
- Unidentified humanoid creature seen near Mount Vernon, Virginia
- Nick Redfern: From a Ouija Board to Sasquatch
- Missing 411? Crews search for missing hiker in the North Cascades, Washington
- Aliens blamed for spate of cow mutilations in Argentina after 'strange lights' seen in sky
- 'Alien craft' discovered at the Bermuda Triangle using maps made by NASA astronaut
- Plymouth, UK paranormal investigators receive major spike in calls over June, July
- Reflection in the window or 'Gollum' in Canadian woods?
- 'Gargoyle' seen in eastern Massachusetts
- Strange, smelly foam bubbles up from ground in Detroit
- Ruff play: Top tier football match interrupted by dog wanting to have some fun
- Self-proclaimed 'Old Coots' offering life advice at Utah farmers market
- Freedom of speech doesn't apply to avocados: Costa Coffee radio advert banned for criticizing avocado breakfasts
- 'Take a pill!' Ukrainian panic over nukes in Crimea is groundless, says Russian MP
- US Senate to be replaced with room full of monkeys
- Swans now demanding gluten-free bread
- Rescue operations called off for Beluga whale spotted in the river Thames was confirmed to be skinny-dipping Boris Johnson
- Trump brags that he got much bigger laughs at U.N. than Obama
- Daredevil raccoon climbs high-rise in Ocean City, NJ, drops from about 8 stories
- 'Sesame Street' producers deny accusations that Bert and Ernie are in fact Russian spies
- Theresa May admits she gets 'irritated' by human beings and their irrational impulses
- Mayor Goodboy: Meet the golden retriever serving as California town's mayor
- Still thinking about moving to Canada? Justin Trudeau's top 5 cringe-worthy moments
- NRATV 'rails' against changes to Thomas the Tank Engine to increase diversity
- OPINION: I am part of the Resistance inside the Galactic Empire
- 'Vegetarian' dog embarrasses owner after it picks meat on live TV
- Saudi Arabian government are 'totally awesome, lovely people'
- 'Dancing diplomacy': Politicians cut loose and (tried to) sway to the rhythm
- Study finds happiest couples are ones who occasionally glance up from electronic devices to acknowledge each other's presence
- The 'Bad Lip Reading' video of Sarah Sanders' press briefing is absolutely hilarious
Quote of the Day
I find television very educating. Every time somebody turns on the set, I go into the other room and read a book.
Recent Comments
The link to the SOTT article was incorrect. It repeated the link to the earlier article. Here is the SOTT article: [Link]
Winston Spencer-Churchill was also a rampant queer whose lover was Sir Edward Marsh, a notorious poofter. Observe the photo in this Wikipedia...
Hopefully when it goes ‘live’ the he/she/it will instantly revert to his/her/it’s correct ‘binary’ and save his/her/its ass ....but, if I’m honest...
A lot of this started before the election - during the time when MSM was telling us Clinton was 99.9999% favourite to win ... it's a thread that...
Well, since "Science" has replaced "Religion" in this progressive / liberal society, one could expect scientists (i.e. the new high priests) to...