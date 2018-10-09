Lightning has killed two siblings and left another injured in Patrira West village, Purongo Sub-county in Nwoya District.Those who were killed on Sunday afternoon are Aron Rwot Omara, 4; and his brother Patrick Otema ,18. Ambrose Ogenrwot,3; was seriously injured.They were struck inside a hut where they had taken shelter following a rainstorm.Purongo Sub-county chairman, Mr Ben Okot Lutinga said the incident was unfortunate for the family that lost young members at once.In June, five children were injured when lightning struck in Anaka Town Council.In 2017, lightning struck 16 pupils of Agung Primary School in Anaka Sub-county, Nwoya District, killing one.