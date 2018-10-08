The first week of October was a wintry one, and it seems the second week may be pretty similar.That could have an impact on some crops that have yet to be harvested.Agronomist at the NDSU research extension center, Eric Eriksmoen, said corn and sunflowers have a little bit more protection being higher off the ground.Sunflowers were able to freeze over early last week, but the moisture and lack of sunlight could also delay that harvest.Some farmers may choose to harvest early and decide whether or not to artificially dry their crops - but equipment, propane, and the extra handling is costly."Farmers are always dealing with weather and, unfortunately, because of some of the dry weather we had earlier this year, yields are probably as not as high as some years," said Eriksmoen. "And that also has an impact on whether or not a farmer wants to spend additional time and expense of drying this crop."farmers will have to work to get it off the ground and into the combine.Eriksomoen said wet weather at harvest time has happened plenty of times before, but that it is up to them to decide if it's enough to forfeit a crop all together.