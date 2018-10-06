© Amit Dave / Reuters

The volume of trade between Russia and India exceeded $9 billion last year and is set to grow further with the nations aiming to boost trade and encourage investments, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin."We have set a target of increasing trade turnover to $30 billion... and increasing investments to $15 billion by 2025," Putin said during a press conference with Modi on Friday. The Russian president is in India on a two-day official visit.Putin said the expansion of trade and investment interactions is a priority for both nations. He noted that "if we move at such pace, we will reach the target ahead of time and will continue expansion.", amounting to more than $6 billion.Last month, New Delhi suggested setting up a special economic zone for Russian companies. Earlier, the two countries discussed creating a 'green corridor' for the smooth transit of goods. They want to create a list of entrepreneurs or companies whose goods will be exempt from regular customs inspections.