One of Marine le Pen's daughters was assaulted in the early hours of Friday morning in Nanterre while out in a bowling bar in the Nelson-Mandela Place.On Thursday night, the 19-year-old young woman was having a fun night with her 18-year-old cousin, bowling and eating in a bar, in Nanterre.Around 2:00 a.m, the police were called out to a fight that had broken out in the Place. When they arrived on the scene, police found the two cousins with their heads bleeding.Two suspects were quickly arrested; a 32-year-old man and a 47-year-old man were taken into custody.Marine le Pen's daughter was treated in hospital and will be pressing charges.For now, the motive behind the assault is unknown and the suspects will be interrogated today."I learn with disgust that Marine le Pen's daughter was assaulted.tweeted Nicolas Dupont-AIgnan, leader of "Debout la France", when he learned of the attack.