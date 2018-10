© AFP

Emmanuel Macron is in hot water after telling his compatriots to stop moaning after a retiree complained about pension cuts. Politicians slammed the president for the lack of empathy, saying that people "don't do it for fun."The French leader was visiting the Colombey-les-Deux-Églises commune in the north-east of the country when he was confronted by a group of locals. One pensioner addressed the centrist president complaining about pension cuts.Macron insisted that French wartime leader "had the right idea" and the country "would be different if everyone did the same."The former investment banker explained to his compatriots that people in France "don't realize how lucky" they are. "We are seeing more and more elderly people in our country in good health," he noted.Macron's other presidential rival Nicolas Dupont-Aignan called the president's "arrogance"merely "unlimited." "How can he lie [to the French] by denying the decline of pensions?" he asked.Thibault Fline, a counsellor who works at the National Assembly sarcastically noted that, according to Macron, if the French people stop complaining, they would "cross the street" and easily "find a job"."Macron is at the top of his art: Contempt," Adrien Quatennens, from‏ la France Insoumise party, wrote sarcastically.Many French people were also angered by Macron's 'stop complaining' comments, saying "now we should stop complaining and better die."With nearly 17 months into his presidency the 40-year-old has seen his approval rating rapidly sinking.One of the latest polls even showed that fewer people approve of the "President of the Rich"than of his predecessors at the same stage of their presidencies.The recent announcement that the government is to cut the budget and unveil billions of euros in tax relief for businesses didn't contribute to Macron's popularity either."On the domestic front, the period of grace for the new president has ended," independent journalist Luc Rivet told RT last month.