Defense Language Institute in Monterey, CA
The Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center briefly went on lockdown Friday morning because of a loud noise heard near the U.S. Army Presidio of Monterey.

Presidio officials said they are investigating what caused the noise, and have determined that there is no threat.

One witness described the sound to KSBW as a "loud boom," and said it sounded like a bomb went off.

Presidio spokesman Steven Shepard said the noise was reported from the vicinity of the Presidio's Tin Barn building. But investigators determined the noise came from somewhere off base.

Monterey police are taking over the investigation. It's still unclear what caused the noise.

