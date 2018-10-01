Society's Child
Germany approves extradition of Iranian diplomat suspected of plotting attack on Paris-based opposition group
Mon, 01 Oct 2018
The diplomat, identified as Vienna-based Assadollah Assadi, is suspected of plotting an attack on an Iranian opposition group near Paris, according to AP. He was detained in July near the German city of Aschaffenburg on a European arrest warrant.
Now, a superior regional court in a Bavarian town of Bamberg said in a statement that it had approved the extradition of Assadi to Belgium. The man "cannot cite diplomatic immunity" to oppose the extradition because he was detained outside of his host state, Austria.
Also, Assadi was not traveling "between his host country and the state that dispatched him," the court has said.
Back in July, Assadi had allegedly contracted an Antwerp-based couple and gave them a device containing 500 grams of TATP, a homemade explosive produced from easily available components.
The couple in question, identified by the media as a 38-year-old man, Amir S., and a 33-year-old woman, Nasimeh N., were stopped in Belgium and authorities reported finding the explosives in their car. The pair were then charged with attempted terrorist murder and preparation of a terrorist act.
Soon after the news on Assadi broke, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif denounced the allegations as a foiled terrorist plot, calling them "a sinister false-flag ploy." He said the timing of Assadi's arrest was particularly notable.
