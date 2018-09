The Cameo nightclub in Bournemouth, UK was evacuated after suspected tear gas was released, causing some revelers to complain of itchy eyes and shortness of breath. Forty people were treated by paramedics.Dorset police said in a statement to Metro News that they received a report thatThe premises were subsequently evacuated and 40 people were treated by paramedics at the scene. One person was taken to the hospital as a precaution.However, the investigation is continuing.Videos posted on social media show chaotic scenes as hundreds of clubbers attending the freshers event gather outside amid a large emergency presence.