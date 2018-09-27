© Mustafa Andaleb / Reuters



Rocket attacks were reported in the capital of Afghanistan's southern Ghazni province during President Ashraf Ghani's visit on Thursday.MENAFN news network said three rather than two rockets were fired at Ghazni city, citing provincial police chief Ramazan Ali Mohseni.Ghani was visiting the city to review the security situation. No group immediately claimed credit for the attacks.Last week, a rocket attack in Afghanistan was directed at a military university in the capital Kabul. That incident caused no harm either.