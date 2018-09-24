© ANI

Rohtang Pass witnessed about four feet of fresh snowfall on Sunday.

At least 20 stranded people have been rescued from the Rohtang Pass in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) official said.Lieutenant Colonel D S Bisht said.After getting information, a General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) truck was sent and they were brought to Manali safely with the help of Col A K Awasthi and Kullu Deputy Commissioner Yunus, Bisht said.The people should take utmost care while coming out of their homes in the area, the officer added.Source: PTI