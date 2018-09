© Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor



Israeli soldiers killed, Friday, a young man, and injured 312 other Palestinians, after the army attacked the Great Return March processions, in several parts of the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza has confirmed that the soldiers killed Karim Mohammad Kollab, 25, after shooting him with live fire, east of Gaza city.

It added that the soldiers also injured 312 Palestinians, 100 of the wounded Palestinians were rushed to hospitals in the Gaza Strip, while five of the injured residents suffered life-threatening wounds.

In related news, an Israeli tank fired a shell at Palestinian protesters near the perimeter fence, east of Gaza city, while an Israeli drone fired two missiles at a site, east of Gaza.

According to online Israeli daily Haaretz, the army carried out several air strikes in northern Gaza, and quoted the military alleging that a number of protesters "hurled explosives and grenades," in addition to burning tires.

It added that one soldier was mildly injured by shrapnel, while firefighters extinguished six blazes caused by flaming balloons and kites, near the border area.

On Wednesday, September 19, 2018, in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.

On Tuesday, September 18, 2018, causing many to suffer the effects of teargas inhalation.

The slain Palestinians have been identified as Ahmad Mohammad Mohsin Omar, 20, from the al-Shati' refugee camp, Mohammad Ahmad Abu Naji, 34, from Jabalia, in addition to Naji Jamil Abu 'Aassi, 18, and Ala' Ziad Abu 'Aassi, 21, from Khan Younis.

On the same day, the soldiers killed Mohammad Yousef Sha'ban Oleyyan, 26, in occupied East Jerusalem, in addition to Mohammad Zaghloul al-Khatib, 24, after assaulting him in his home in Beit Rima town, northwest of Ramallah, in central West Bank.

Over 180 Palestinians have been killed and thousands others injured since the outbreak of the Gaza border protests, on March 30. The protests call for ending the 12-year-long Israeli blockade of Gaza and for the right of return of the refugees.