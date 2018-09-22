Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem August 12, 2018
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem August 12, 2018.
Israeli Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin said that during his recent visit to Moscow he succeeded in limiting the crisis with Russia and resuming high-level security coordination between the two army commanders on their activities in Syria.

This came following the downing of a Russian plane off the coast of Syria. Fifteen Russian crew were killed when the IL-20 surveillance plane crashed near Latakia on Monday. Russia has said Syria shot the plane down shortly after Israeli jets hit a target in the area.

Upon his return from Moscow, Norkin told his government that the Russians had made it clear that they have banned foreign aircraft in Syrian airspace, political sources said.

However, he said "this situation will not last and that the Israeli warplanes will be able to return to launch raids in Syria."

Norkim has conveyed Israeli concern of Iran exploiting the new situation to transfer arms to Syria and from there to "Hezbollah" in Lebanon, according to the sources.

Israeli media reports said Friday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to salvage understandings with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

These understandings stipulate that ‎Israel will not harm head of the Syrian regime Bashar al-‎Assad, and in return, Putin will not prevent Israel from acting against Iran as it pleases, according to IsraeL Hayom newspaper.

"This is the deal that will be tested again in light of Russia's rage over the recent Israeli raids on Latakia."

Norkin has held several meetings with commander of the Russian air force, senior commanders of the Russian army and other air force officials at the defense ministry's headquarters in Moscow.

He presented the officials with the Israeli findings on the incident, saying there was proof Israel bore no responsibility for bringing down the Russian plane.

The Israeli delegation shared intelligence regarding Iranian efforts to establish a permanent military presence in Syria and to transfer advanced weaponry to armed groups in the region.

"It is not right to accuse us of starting the battle, which led to the downing of the Russian plane. The battle started when Iranians brought large quantities of weapons directed at Israel from Iran to Syria and Lebanon," Norkin explained.