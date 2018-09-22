© Jim Hollander /Pool via Reuters/File Photo



Israeli Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin said that during his recent visit to Moscow he succeeded in limiting the crisis with Russia and resuming high-level security coordination between the two army commanders on their activities in Syria.Upon his return from Moscow, Norkin told his government that, political sources said.However, he said "this situation will not last and that the Israeli warplanes will be able to return to launch raids in Syria."Norkim has conveyed Israeli concern of Iran exploiting the new situation to transfer arms to Syria and from there to "Hezbollah" in Lebanon, according to the sources.Israeli media reports said Friday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to salvage understandings with Russian President Vladimir Putin."This is the deal that will be tested again in light of Russia's rage over the."Norkin has held several meetings with commander of the Russian air force, senior commanders of the Russian army and other air force officials at the defense ministry's headquarters in Moscow.He presented the officials with the Israeli findings on the incident, saying there was proof Israel bore no responsibility for bringing down the Russian plane.The Israeli delegation shared intelligence regarding Iranian efforts to establish a permanent military presence in Syria and to transfer advanced weaponry to armed groups in the region."It is not right to accuse us of starting the battle, which led to the downing of the Russian plane. The battle started when Iranians brought large quantities of weapons directed at Israel from Iran to Syria and Lebanon," Norkin explained.