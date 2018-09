© Jim Bourg / Reuters



Payment processing service PayPal has banned Alex Jones's InfoWars, saying that the site "promoted hate and discriminatory intolerance" and thus violated their use policy.InfoWars itself broke the news on Friday, saying that PayPal sent them an email the day before informing Jones of the decision. PayPal was used to process purchases at InfoWars' on-site store.According to InfoWars, PayPal had conducted a comprehensive review of their website and found it "promoted hate and discriminatory intolerance against certain communities and religions."Jones and Infowars were deplatformed by most social media companies last month under pressure from media outlets and liberal activists, with CNN leading the charge. Twitter initially resisted calls to ban Jones from its platform, but decided to do so earlier this month , after Jones live-streamed his confrontation with a CNN reporter who advocated for his removal from social media, outside a congressional hearing about internet censorship.Silicon Valley has gone so far as to punish social media users for simply linking to Infowars. Last week, founder of the #WalkAway movement Brandon Straka found himself banned from Facebook after one of his posts got mentioned "infowars." The ban was later lifted.Infowars was given 10 days to find a new payment processor.