Dahlan The Spearhead

Mohammed Dahlan visited these camps on more than one occasion to check the progress of preparations and training received by mercenaries, under the personal supervision of the Israeli occupation army officers and with the knowledge of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed.

Sources close to the US Congress Intelligence Committee revealed that hundreds of Western mercenaries financed by UAE participated in the attack on the Yemeni province of Al-Hudaydah after they received intensive combat exercises in Israel.The informed sources told Al-Khaleej Online that:The Saudi-UAE coalition launched an attack on the Yemeni province of Al-Hudaydah last June but failed to achieve its goals after the attacking forces were unable to make progress inside the city, and Saudi-UAE air strikes killed dozens of civilians.On Monday evening, officials from the Saudi-UAE coalition announced the resumption of the campaign towards the port and the city, about a week after government forces managed to cut off the main road connecting Al-Hudaydah to Sanaa, which is a prominent line for supplying Houthis.The Al-Khaleej Online sources surprised the public when they revealed the establishment of secret training camps for mercenaries in the Negev desert, located in the Palestinian territories occupied in 1948 after the two sides (UAE and Israel) agreed to that. They added:As for a reason for choosing the Negev desert only to establish mercenaries' training camps loyal to the UAE, the sources said that "the choice was deliberate, because the climate, the desert environment and the tribal structure that characterises the Negev desert are very similar to these in Yemen."