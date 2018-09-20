© WYFF

A loud boom heard across parts of Tuscarawas County apparently was caused by military jets, according to officials.The first of several calls to the county 9-1-1 Emergency Dispatch Center in New Philadelphia came in at 5:04 p.m. and reported a loud boom in the Tall Timber Road, New Philadelphia, area.A dispatcher said that sheriff's deputies on patrol didn't find any smoke or fire and didn't hear any more explosions or booms.The dispatcher said that Director Alex McCarthy of the county Emergency Management Agency was contacted and he spoke with Ohio EMA personnel about the matter. They believe that the sound was probably caused by a sonic boom made by military jets flying in the area.The matter remains under investigation.