An earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale was felt in parts of West Jutland on Sunday.The quake was registered at 10:57am local time. Its epicentre was just outside the town of Hobro, the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland (GEUS) confirmed."On a global scale, this is a small earthquake, and many of this magnitude occur every day. But for Denmark, this is one of the larger earthquakes.," GEUS seismologist and senior researcher Trine Dahl-Jensen said.An earthquake measuring 3.4 Richter magnitude can cause "noticeable" shaking of indoor objects but very rarely causes damage, according to the scale., when an earthquake reaching 4.3 Richter magnitude was recorded.GEUS confirmed a quake had occurred after people living in the area reported noticing the tremor on Sunday."We noticed briefly that the whole building where we are located was shaking. It's actually a solid building," Central and West Jutland Police duty officer Carsten Henriksen told Ritzau.Residents of local towns including Lemvig and Struer and on the island of Mors all contacted police having noticed the earthquake.The location of the epicentre was unusual for Denmark, Dahl-Jensen said.she said.Small earthquakes are often registered in Denmark, but they are usually too minor to be noticed, the seismologist added.No injuries have been reported as a result of the shaky Sunday morning, Henriksen confirmed.