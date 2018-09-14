The British mainland was formed from the collision of not two, but three ancient continental land masses, according to new research.However, geologists based at the University of PlymouthThe findings are published in Nature Communications and follow an extensive study of mineral properties at exposed rock features across Devon and Cornwall.Among other things, scientists believe the research explains the abundance of tin and tungsten in the far South West of England-metals also found in Brittany and other areas of mainland Europe, but not so evident in the rest of the UK.The research's lead author, Lecturer in Igneous Petrology Dr. Arjan Dijkstra, said: "This is a completely new way of thinking about how Britain was formed. It has always been presumed that the border of Avalonia and Armorica was beneath what would seem to be the natural boundary of the English Channel. But our findings suggest that although there is no physical line on the surface, there is a clear geological boundary which separates Cornwall and south Devon from the rest of the UK."