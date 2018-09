© Naif Rahma/Reuters



US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has told Congress that the governments of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are doing enough to protect civilians in their campaign in Yemen. The facts however, tell a different story.Wednesday thatand that the US will "continue to work closely with the Saudi-led coalition," to end the war.an annual bill that sets out the US military's vast budget and policies for the coming year.Yemen's civil war, ongoing since 2015, pits Iranian-backed Houthi rebels against the government of Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi. Hadi is supported by a coalition of Arab and Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which is backed by US intelligence and logistical support.He said Wednesday he agrees the Saudi and Emirati governments are makingAirstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition were found responsible for most of the documented civilian casualties, and UN investigators said that theseA coalition airstrike last month killed 50 people, mostly children, when it obliterated a school bus with an American-made 500lb, laser-guided bomb. Human Rights Watch called the bus bombing an apparent war crime, and urged Western countries to "immediately halt weapons sales" to Riyadh.A disturbing and graphic video shows shocked and blood-soaked children taken to hospital immediately after the attack.Another "egregious" example was the March 15, 2016 strike on Jhamees market, which killed more than 100 civilians, 25 of whom were children.The UN report found thatAfter the bus attack,Meanwhile, an internal investigation concluded that "mistakes" were made when carrying out the strike, the closest thing to an apology the coalition has offered.Prisoners in Emirati-controlled jails have been "beaten, electrocuted, suspended upside down, drowned, threatened with violence against their families and held in solitary confinement for prolonged periods in violation of the absolute prohibition on torture, cruel or inhuman treatment."The Saudi-led blockade on Yemen has resulted in shortages of food, medicine, and clean water in what is already the Arab world's poorest country.in what the Norwegian Refugee Council last year called calledWhile the United States does not fly bombing missions over Yemen, it is Saudi Arabia's largest weapons supplier, and the US military has provided intelligence and logistical support for the Kingdom's bombing campaign, and has reinforced the Saudi blockade. It was also recently revealed that the Pentagon plans to train Saudi military pilots on US soil.