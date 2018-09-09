A lawmaker's recent proposal to ban smoking while driving is causing controversy.Under the traffic law, the use of cellphones or watching programs on digital multimedia while driving are banned because they are distractions.Liberty Korea Party lawmaker Bak Maeng-woo proposed the revision bill"Banning smoking while driving will enhance traffic safety and prevent second-hand smoking damage," Bak said. "We are pushing to set the regulation for the safety of the public."There also have been cases where cigarette butts thrown from cars have caused accidents for vehicles traveling in their wake.In 2004, a lit cigarette butt fell inside a truck and the panicked driver crossed over the lanes, killing nine people. There was also a case where a cigarette butt thrown out by a driver caused a fire in a truck.A Ministry of Health and Welfare survey in 2012 found that"As a non-smoker, I think it's a very good idea to ban smoking while driving," a woman surnamed Chung, in her early 30s, said. "I have seen a lot of people just throw their cigarette butts out the window and I am sick of it."On the other hand, smokers are showing outrage at the ban, calling it an infringement of their rights because the inside of their car is their private area.The opponents say the current traffic law can punish a driver for littering the highway with cigarette butts.But another blogger who supports the bill said: "It's true that inside the car is a private area.For the proposal to become law, experts say there needs to be a correlation between smoking and traffic accidents.Bans on smoking in cars while children are in the vehicles are in force in Australian states, some states in the U.S. and several European countries.