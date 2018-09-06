© USGS

A major earthquake with magnitude 7.8 (ml/mb) was detected on Friday, 101 kilometers (63 miles) from Suva in Fiji. The 7.8-magnitude earthquake was detected at 03:49:14 / 3:49 am (local time epicenter). The epicenter was at a depth of 608.59 km (378 miles). Exact location, longitude 179.3315° East, latitude -18.4935° South, depth = 608.59 km. A tsunami warning has been issued near Suva in Fiji (Does not indicate if a tsunami actually did or will exist). Event ids that are associated to the earthquake: us2000h9e2, pt18249001, at00pen5a4. Id of event: us2000h9e2. Global time and date of event 06/09/18 / 2018-09-06 15:49:14 / September 6, 2018 @ 3:49 pm UTC/GMT.Nearby country/countries, Fiji (c. 876 000 pop) (That might be effected). Event epicenter was 102 km (63 miles) from Suva (c. 77 400 pop), 47 km (30 miles) from Levuka (c. 8 400 pop). Closest city/cities or villages, with min 5000 pop, to hypocenter/epicentrum was Suva, Levuka.Earthquakes 7.0 to 7.9 may cause serious damage. There are an estimated 15 major quakes in the world each year. In the past 24 hours, there have been two, in the last 10 days two, in the past 30 days four and in the last 365 days six earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater that have been detected nearby.