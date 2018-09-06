PIT BULL ATTACK


Authorities later killed the animal

A woman died of a heart attack Saturday in Morgan County after being attacked by a dog.

Sheriff Norman Dills said the death happened in the Proctor area when a 61-year-old woman was attacked by a dog she was caring for and suffered the fatal heart attack. The dog attacked a man who came to check on the 61-year-old woman and he had to be taken to a hospital to have surgery for the wounds, Dills said.

He had been released from the hospital by Wednesday, Dillon said.

The incident took place inside a home and the dog, a pit bull that was acting aggressively when first responders arrived, was killed by authorities, Dills said.