It has been snowing in the Alps on higher slopes for the second weekend in a row. The Stubai glacier which is likely to open for it's 18-19 ski season later this month, posted the image below this morning and said it had had 20cm of snowfall in the past 24 hours.The image top is from the Pitztal glacier which is scheduled to open for its eight-month 2018-19 ski season a fortnight today on September 15th.Six glacier areas in Austria, Italy and Switzerland (two in each) are currently open. One of them, the Hintertux, also in Austria, posted this video of more snow falling today. It reported 30cm of snow last weekend and powder skiing at the start of this week, however a fourth Austrian glacier and the other one currently open,Eight glacier ski areas are due to open in the Alps this month, subject to snow conditions. The six Austrian glaciers of Dachstein, Kauntertal (pictured below today), Kitzsteinhorn, Pitztal, Solden and Stubai along with Tignes in France and Val Senales in Italy.