© Ammar Abdullah / Reuters



The planned chemical weapon provocation in the Syrian province of Idlib is aimed at maintaining the presence of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in the area, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.Lavrov, who met his Saudi counterpart, Adel al-Jubeir in Moscow on Wednesday, also said that Moscow remains in contact with Washington on the situation in the militant-held Idlib province.The Russian FM compared the terrorist presence in the province with an "abscess" that should be swiftly removed.