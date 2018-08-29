Jabhat al-Nusra
© Ammar Abdullah / Reuters
Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in Syria
The planned chemical weapon provocation in the Syrian province of Idlib is aimed at maintaining the presence of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in the area, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Lavrov, who met his Saudi counterpart, Adel al-Jubeir in Moscow on Wednesday, also said that Moscow remains in contact with Washington on the situation in the militant-held Idlib province.

The Russian FM compared the terrorist presence in the province with an "abscess" that should be swiftly removed.

The Minister also noted that the overall goal in Washington with regard to war-ravaged Syria, was not really helping the country, but to push for regime change.

"It's not the first time the US - no matter the administration - has prioritized the task of changing dissident regimes above the common goals of eradicating terrorism and extremism. It happened in Iraq and Libya. Now they're trying to do the same in Syria. To phrase it more correctly - they tried to do it in Syria, but failed," Lavrov said.