An area near the peak of Mount Kurodake in central Hokkaido is covered with the first snow of the season in the early morning of Aug. 17, the earliest snowfall recorded since 1974.
© Rinyu Kanko Co.
Earliest ever recorded snow in August in Japan. Old record was Aug 21, 1974. Also 125 locations recorded all time record low and frost during the same days. Tokyo Times silent. Barrow Alaska barely above freezing forecast for the next week. Cold comes early to the Northern Hemisphere.


