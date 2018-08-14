According to the Press Trust of India, the highest number casualties were in Solan district (eight), followed by Mandi district (four), three in Kangra district, two in Hamirpur district and one each in Bilaspur and Una districts.
According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) figures, in a 24 hour period to 13 August, Hamirpur recorded of rain, Kangra 165.6 mm, Mandi 122.2 mm and Solan 154.4 mm.
Water from the overflowing Beas river has flooded parts of Nadaun in Hamirpur district, according to ANI news agency. The heavy rain in has increased levels of the Giri River, a tributary of Yamuna, in Sirmaur District, according to India's Central Water Commission Official Flood Forecast.
Hundreds of roads have been blocked across the state and houses have been damaged or destroyed as a result of the heavy rain. All schools in the state have been closed. Relief supplies are being distributed by the district administrations to the affected families.
Heavy rain has also affected neighbouring Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir, where landslides in Ramban district have blocked parts of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.
Social media
Hamirpur: Water from flooded Beas river reaches bridge and roads in Nadaun following heavy rainfall. #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/cMKudFWsQt— ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2018
#Shimla : Visuals of #Rain in Shimla, #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/dNRjzR2drI— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 14, 2018
Visuals from #ParvatiValley in #Kullu after heavy #rain. #HimachalPradesh #HimachalRain @hptdc pic.twitter.com/t1A40Tzv8e— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 14, 2018
Solan town of Himachal Pradesh also flooded by heavy rain pic.twitter.com/6laurrb4QN— TOI Cities (@TOICitiesNews) August 13, 2018