Social media

Hamirpur: Water from flooded Beas river reaches bridge and roads in Nadaun following heavy rainfall. #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/cMKudFWsQt — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2018

Solan town of Himachal Pradesh also flooded by heavy rain pic.twitter.com/6laurrb4QN — TOI Cities (@TOICitiesNews) August 13, 2018

At least 19 people have died in floods and landslides in the state of Himachal Pradesh in northern India over the past few days.According to the Press Trust of India, the highest number casualties were in Solan district (eight), followed by Mandi district (four), three in Kangra district, two in Hamirpur district and one each in Bilaspur and Una districts.Water from the overflowing Beas river has flooded parts of Nadaun in Hamirpur district, according to ANI news agency. The heavy rain in has increased levels of the Giri River, a tributary of Yamuna, in Sirmaur District, according to India's Central Water Commission Official Flood Forecast‏.All schools in the state have been closed. Relief supplies are being distributed by the district administrations to the affected families.Heavy rain has also affected neighbouring Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir,