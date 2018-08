© Shahar Levi/Defense Ministry



"We are implementing a responsible and forceful security policy. A responsible security policy is not a response - not to online commenters, not to newspaper headlines and not to public opinion. We are prepared and know what to do and how to do it," Liberman said, speaking at the Gaza Division headquarters on the Re'im Military Base.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman on Monday saidapparently including a number of women and children in his overview of the fatalities.The defense minister also saidThe current violence has largely subsided since Thursday under a de facto ceasefire agreement.Liberman said, referring to a series of organized protests and clashes along the Gaza border.A spokesperson for the defense minister's office confirmed to The Times of Israel thatSince March, there have been near-weekly violent protests along the Israel-Gaza border supported by Gaza's Hamas rulers, as well as rocket and mortar attacks on Israel and retaliatory IDF airstrikes. The deadly border clashes have seen Israeli security forces facing gunfire, grenades, Molotov cocktails, and efforts - sometimes successful - to damage or penetrate the border fence. Last month, an Israeli soldier was killed by a sniper.The Israeli military has never said that everyone killed in clashes and riots along the border were members of Hamas. Senior officers have noted that while most of the fatalities were members of Hamas and other terror groups, many of the deaths were not deliberate, but were the result of shots that missed their mark and other unintended consequences of using live fire.The defense minister did not indicate how he arrived at the figures he cited on Monday. The number of people killed matches that of the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry. The number of people injured is slightly lower than the current Palestinian-supplied toll, but is the same as a figure released by the health ministry earlier this month.However, Gaza's health ministry also includes in its list of casualties a 23-year-old pregnant woman and her 18-month-old daughter who Palestinian officials say were killed in an Israeli airstrike during last week's flareup. Three Palestinian medics have also been reported killed, including 21-year-old female medic Razan al-Najjar The Israeli government rarely releases official tallies of the number of Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip.Soon after the start of the March of Return protests, too, Liberman had indicated that everyone killed was a member of the Hamas terror group.Liberman said in an April radio interview.A statement later released by the Defense Ministry saidAny other translation is mistaken."Next round of fighting a matter of 'when' not 'if'In a statement released to the press following a meeting with senior military officers in the IDF Southern Command, Liberman on Monday also said Israel was certain to have a next round of fighting with the Hamas terrorist group in the Gaza Strip, following last week's large-scale flareup, in which rockets and mortar shells rained down on southern Israel and the military responded with extensive airstrikes in the Palestinian enclave."The question of the next round of fighting is not an 'if,' but a 'when.' I am sure that we will do what we must, how we must," Liberman said.The defense minister also responded to recent criticism - including from mayors and council heads in southern Israeli areas near Gaza - that said the Israel Defense Forces should have kept up its attacks on Hamas, which rules Gaza, in light of the repeated rocket and mortar attacks on Wednesday and Thursday, rather than accept a ceasefire.Liberman's visit to the Gaza Division on Monday came a day after the top-level security cabinet met to discuss the ongoing violence in the Strip and the military and diplomatic options available to address it. The meeting ended with no announcements or details released.Senior Israeli officials have said that "quiet will be met by quiet," implying that the country is not seeking an escalation of violence, but has not openly committed to an end to hostilities. Instead, military officials hope the terror group has internalized the damage Israel can cause to its infrastructure.