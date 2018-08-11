Earth Changes
Storm rips roof clean off at train station in Mannheim, Germany
Daily Mail
Sat, 11 Aug 2018 18:18 UTC
The huge storm rolled in to Mannheim in Germany about 3pm on Thursday and swept over the train marshalling yard with destructive effect.
Witness Christian Schaufelberger said high winds first began to whip fallen branches and other debris into the air.
Then suddenly they hit the workshop of the yard and wrenched sections of the metal roof clean off, sending them flying through the air.
The metal sheets then tumbled on to the tracks as other debris billowed across the sky behind the workshop.
Later footage showed the devastated building missing much of its roof and the rain pouring inside.
Mr Schaufelberger said as dramatic as the sight looked, fortunately no one was injured.
'The damage is enormous, the technical relief organization was alerted and the building had to be evacuated,' he said.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- WTO ruling agreed by both sides in case made by Russia over EU energy market access
- Exquisitely designed 2,000-year-old Roman lady's shoe discovered in well
- IMF-owned Greece claims Russia has turned Mount Athos monasteries into a "den of spies" in late to the game fit of anti-Russia hysterics
- James George Jatras on Lenin updated: 'Turn the globalist war into a race war'
- Storm rips roof clean off at train station in Mannheim, Germany
- 'Merkel trying to save face before her own government': Controversial Germany-Spain deal on migrants comes into force
- Researchers find sound waves a source of strange 'negative' gravity
- Masssive sinkhole swallows 6 cars in Lancaster, Pennsylvania
- On the Venezuela assassination attempt: Maduro survives but journalism doesn't
- Democratic Senator breaks ranks: 'We just bombed a SCHOOL BUS' - 'We need to end' American support for attacks in Yemen
- Heavy rainfall creates problems in west Georgia
- DOJ & FBI jet makes mystery flight to Killary's hometown Little Rock, Arkansas; load it with boxes & documents
- Ben Swann: Facebook purge of dissenting voices could lead to its demise?
- The banning of Alex Jones is a warning shot against dissent
- Third Palestinian dies from wounds inflicted by Israeli barbarians in Friday assault on Gaza
- Economic warfare: Panicked sellers spark global contagion, Turkish lira implodes
- EU DisinfoLab risks probe over abusing French Twitter users' data - NGO profiled and tagged users according to 'political orientation'
- How will the Victorian government's Orwellian social experiment will end?
- Ancient octagon-shaped tomb murals depict tales from Mongol-ruled China
- DOJ slams 'sanctuary' city Philadelphia for giving 'free pass' to criminal immigrants, including child rapist
- WTO ruling agreed by both sides in case made by Russia over EU energy market access
- IMF-owned Greece claims Russia has turned Mount Athos monasteries into a "den of spies" in late to the game fit of anti-Russia hysterics
- James George Jatras on Lenin updated: 'Turn the globalist war into a race war'
- 'Merkel trying to save face before her own government': Controversial Germany-Spain deal on migrants comes into force
- Democratic Senator breaks ranks: 'We just bombed a SCHOOL BUS' - 'We need to end' American support for attacks in Yemen
- DOJ & FBI jet makes mystery flight to Killary's hometown Little Rock, Arkansas; load it with boxes & documents
- Economic warfare: Panicked sellers spark global contagion, Turkish lira implodes
- Iran promises to safeguard trade with partners through Strait of Hormuz amid sanctions
- The Roadmap for 'Rusi-Pakistani Yaar Yaar' (buddies)
- Nope! US military bases at Caspian Sea are 'out of question', says Kazakh Foreign Minister
- Qatar and the Persian Gulf: What lies beneath one particular event
- Russia 'can't beat US in trade war' but could hurt Washington in many other ways
- Cables from secret CIA black site read like Haspel's torture journal
- Iranian FM Zarif says no meetings planned with US at UNGA because 'Americans lack honesty'
- Eva Bartlett: Decision to bring White Helmets to Canada 'dangerous and criminal'
- Trump is not in control of administration and latest sanctions against Russia show it
- Operation Dollar Dump: Following sanctions Turkey looks for alternatives to US domination
- Canada's liberal image gets exposed as a sham by $11.5bn Saudi arms deal
- Syrian defenses down Israeli drone near Damascus
- United Nations calls for investigation into Saudi air strike on Yemen bus that killed over 50 civilians
- On the Venezuela assassination attempt: Maduro survives but journalism doesn't
- Ben Swann: Facebook purge of dissenting voices could lead to its demise?
- The banning of Alex Jones is a warning shot against dissent
- Third Palestinian dies from wounds inflicted by Israeli barbarians in Friday assault on Gaza
- EU DisinfoLab risks probe over abusing French Twitter users' data - NGO profiled and tagged users according to 'political orientation'
- How will the Victorian government's Orwellian social experiment will end?
- DOJ slams 'sanctuary' city Philadelphia for giving 'free pass' to criminal immigrants, including child rapist
- Keeping it classy: Drunken foursome brawls in front of Bradford, UK pub
- Thousands of Chinese Muslims join in protest against govt plans to demolish mosque
- John Whitehead: If Americans can't agree to disagree, censorship won't stop until we are ALL silenced
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: The Affirmative Action Brigade: How Identity Politics Is Destroying Western Militaries
- Canadian oil producers suffering steep price declines, reflecting shortage of pipeline capacity
- On Russians, warmongers, election meddling, and when turnabout is fair play
- Huffy Dem candidate Ocasio-Cortez refuses 'catcalling' debate offer from Ben Shapiro
- Future Darwin award recipients: NYC teens film themselves riding atop subway cars
- A boon for Republicans? Pelosi viewed by many as a 'drag' on the Democratic party
- Largest strike in Ryanair's history leaves 400 flights cancelled and thousands of passengers affected
- Snowflake newspaper Boston Globe wants to organize country's press into war of words against Trump
- AUDIO emerges of conversation between suicidal hijacker & Seattle air traffic controller
- 'The place is going to burn': Suspect in Holy Fire arson sent ominous text
- Exquisitely designed 2,000-year-old Roman lady's shoe discovered in well
- Ancient octagon-shaped tomb murals depict tales from Mongol-ruled China
- Ron Unz: American pravda: Jews and Nazis
- 2000-year-old Roman shipwreck found off Crimean coast
- Ancient Mayan discovery: 7,000yo skeleton unearthed in Mexican cave
- Former Russian DM Ivanov: Condoleezza Rice told me Saakashvili was 'off leash'
- 3,400yo Bronze Age citadel, three times larger than Troy unearthed in Romania
- A Short History of the 20th Century: Bolsheviks Robbed Russia of What Would Have Been 'The Russian Century'
- How Norse Greenlanders once dominated the walrus ivory trade
- SOTT Focus: 'Beacon of liberty': 10 years since Georgia attacked South Ossetia and Russia - not the other way around
- Submerged Stone Age settlement found in southeast Finland
- Edward Curtin: The satanic nature of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki
- The year was 1992, George H.W. Bush accused Bill Clinton of 'going Russian' but few remember it today
- When Western 'democracies' orchestrate ethnic cleansing: Croatia celebrates the 1995 US-backed horrific genocide against Serbs
- Rule of the few: A brief history of Oligarchy
- 1911: When Britain boiled and society began to shift
- The truth about the Hamas Charter, its context and significance
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Solzhenitsyn's Warning to the West: Why It's Still Relevant Today
- Ancient cities that are still inhabited
- New research shows two populations of 'Hobbits' arose independently on Indonesian island
- Researchers find sound waves a source of strange 'negative' gravity
- Your brain contains magnetic particles, and scientists want to know why
- New water memory research may lead to a better understanding of Homeopathic medicine
- NASA launches solar probe in daring mission to "touch" our Sun
- China looking for ways to employ Artificial Intelligence to help shape its foreign policy
- Science as social control: Political paralysis and the genetics agenda
- 'Inverse spectre attack': The newest security flaw with Intel processors
- Study on spectacular space storms shows geomagnetic threat occurs before auroras
- HSBC warns governments and corporations are not prepared for climate change
- When and how did the Aboriginal people first arrive in Australia?
- "Extraordinary" electromagnetic waves spotted coming out of Jupiter's moon Ganymede
- Russia conducting trials on 'perpetual' nuclear sub reactor
- The mysterious relationship between the boab tree of Australia and the Baobab tree of Africa
- Unknown mineral discovered inside meteorite
- Russia's Su-35 is the plane the US Air Force should fear
- Pigs lungs grown in lab using own cells and successfully re-transplanted
- Russian scientists discover region's largest mammoth tusk yet in Ural mountains
- What really happens when you die?
- Observation of the birth of a nanoplasma
- Physicists tie laser light waves into knots
- Storm rips roof clean off at train station in Mannheim, Germany
- Masssive sinkhole swallows 6 cars in Lancaster, Pennsylvania
- Heavy rainfall creates problems in west Georgia
- Two pit bulls terriers kill woman in Montgomery County, North Carolina
- Rabid beaver attacking father and daughter while kayaking caught on video in Adams County, Pennsylvania,
- Huge landslides filmed in Himachal Pradesh, India after incessant rain
- 'Doom Nimbus': Incredible shelf cloud filmed over Anna, Illinois
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Australian media lies about record hot July and wheat crop wipeout
- Price of potatoes to soar 900% in Belgium as drought and high temps kill crops
- Signs and Portents: Two-headed calf born in north-west China
- Floods leave 22 dead, 3,000 homes destroyed as 'extraordinary' rainfall continues in Niger
- Teen boys struck by lightning in El Mirage, Arizona
- Watch as dramatic mudslide roars through village in Swiss Alps
- 9 dead dolphins discovered in 3 days in Sarasota County, Florida
- At least 50 manatees die mysteriously off Mexican coast
- 10-year-old boy captures close lightning strike on camera in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina
- Two dead, 100 evacuated following landslides in northern Italian town
- Heatwave gives way to deluges as flash-flooding forces thousands to evacuate in southern France
- Volcano in Chile erupts as chairlift carries skiers to mountain's peak
- Flood, landslips kill 22 across Kerala, India
- Two mystery bangs heard across Doncaster, South Yorkshire
- Meteor fireball seen over Great Yarmouth, UK
- Mystery explosion that shook walls in Auckland, New Zealand blamed on school fireworks
- Meteor fireball streaks through the night sky above Sydney, Australia
- February 2018 fireball activity higher than previous 5 years of same period combined over Benelux countries
- Spectacular meteor fireball caught on camera as it blazes across Siberia
- Fireball above US base in Greenland puzzles NASA scientist - jokes about 'Russian strike'
- 'Big green' meteor fireball lights up Queensland sky
- Meteor fireball streaks over Melbourne, Australia
- Loud boom heard, felt by some in Charleston, South Carolina
- Stunning meteor fireball flies over the Mediterranean Sea (again)
- Meteor fireball caught on dashcam near Anchorage, Alaska
- Mysterious boom heard in Nanaimo, BC, may have been 'meteor passing overhead' says professor
- Bright meteor fireball recorded over Mediterranean Sea
- Green, blue flash seen on Mars
- Two asteroids whizzed past Earth undetected last weekend
- Meteor fireball plunges into Mediterranean sea off the coast of Spain
- Bright meteor fireball streaks over Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil
- Meteor fireball seen across US Midwest evening skies
- NASA may have recovered meteorite from the ocean
- New paradigms in addiction therapy
- Chronic: For big pharma, the perfect patient is wealthy, permanently ill and a daily pill-popper
- Today's M.D.s get virtually zero nutrition instruction in medical school - a horrible price to pay for most of their patients
- Blue light emitted from smartphones and laptop screens accelerates blindness - study
- The importance of stretching for recovery and remodeling
- Acupuncture for addiction treatment
- Parents who are addicted to their phones affect their children's development
- Can humans really survive by eating nothing but meat?
- Despite evidence of harm - mobile phone industry fights to keep us ignorant of health risks
- 'Lunatic farmer' Joel Salatin: The rise of rogue food
- Italy: Senate overturns mandatory vaccination law, prepares 'freedom of choice' option
- 4 ways to keep from losing your eyesight (Cataracts)
- From the mess hall to your kitchen: How the military played a role in America's obesity crisis
- Vegans and vegetarians may think they're 'eating healthy' but lack of B-12 is taking its toll
- Forget the 'fad' label, here's the surprising, gut-wrenching truth about gluten
- Why ginger works so well for halitosis
- Who's in charge of the American diet?
- Binge drinking could increase risk of Alzheimer's
- Correct: 40% of Russians know that vegetarian diet is unhealthy - Just 1% are veggies
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Is Talking About Racism Racist?
- The healing power of an attitude of gratitude
- Psychopaths have a hard time detecting distress
- Why your brain will never run out of problems to find
- Twitter: The high school we can't log off from
- 5 brutally honest truths to help overcome anxiety
- What 90-somethings regret most
- How to talk to someone who won't accept reality
- Facing adversity: How to stay motivated in the midst of challenging times
- End of life dreams and visions may illuminate dying
- On the acceptance of life's disappointments
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: The Great Debate: Sam Harris and Jordan Peterson's Epic 4-Night Battle of Ideas
- Are the guilt-prone more trustworthy?
- Study of hundreds of nuns and monks reveals personality trait that cuts Alzheimer's risk in half
- Research suggests talk therapy could permanently change depressive personality traits
- Avoid these common traps that can lead to unhappiness
- Researchers point out how autism can bring extra abilities
- Psychology is undergoing a house cleaning
- Research finds people with high IQs more likely to consume drugs and alcohol
- Self-control is the trait that can make people happier
- Why do some folks undercut helpful people?
- Aliens blamed for spate of cow mutilations in Argentina after 'strange lights' seen in sky
- 'Alien craft' discovered at the Bermuda Triangle using maps made by NASA astronaut
- Plymouth, UK paranormal investigators receive major spike in calls over June, July
- Reflection in the window or 'Gollum' in Canadian woods?
- 'Gargoyle' seen in eastern Massachusetts
- Strange, smelly foam bubbles up from ground in Detroit
- Are these UFOs? Eerie videos showing mysterious lights over Chongqing, China
- Missing 411? Search for Colorado hiker continues with K-9 units, aerial support
- Trailer for paranormal documentary 'Hunt For The Skinwalker' released
- Mysterious orb captured in the Cambridgeshire, UK skies
- 2017 UFO survey: 1,101 people reported seeing unusual lights, shapes in Canada's skies
- Mysterious disappearances in Humboldt County, California
- Missing 411? Woman presumed dead after being swept out to sea found 18 months later wearing the same clothes
- Flashback: Vanishing Passengers: Why have 165 people gone missing from cruise ships since 1995?
- UK feared Soviets, Chinese would acquire UFO tech according to declassified files
- Through their eyes - the Ariel school phenomenon
- Has ET gone home? Global UFO sightings slump
- Paranormal researcher claims to have found a time warp outside of Las Vegas
- Former NSA cryptologist: 'We're not alone in the universe, we must assume the 'others' are far more advanced than we are'
- Erich von Däniken, star of "Ancient Aliens," claims in newspaper interview that the media won't report ancient astronaut and UFO evidence
- Trump's Walk of Fame star mysteriously multiplies
- Liberals who called Trump mentally unfit now being treated for 'Trump Anxiety Disorder'
- Heavy metal forever! Pair of elderly Germans ditch nursing home for 'world's largest' heavy metal music fest
- Millennials outraged after Alabama baseball team advertises 'Millennial Night' featuring avocados, participation ribbons and napping stations
- No Joke! Virginia Congressional candidate Leslie Cockburn accuses opponent of being into 'Bigfoot erotica'
- Florida man on a quest for beer chases store customers with a live alligator
- Monkey steals bike in China, dog gives persuit
- New extremist political movement espouses reckless engagement in civil discourse
- UK woman finds 'Stranger Things' worm on her front porch
- Oregon woman returns home to find cougar napping on her sofa
- 'I thought it was judgement free zone': Man with pot paraphernalia arrested for naked workout at local gym
- Super blood moon eclipse on July 27th has bible thumpers predicting the apocalypse-rapture-end of days-armageddon, again
- Yummy mummy: Over 4,000 people want to drink 'skeleton sludge' from Egyptian sarcophagus
- Sacha Baron Cohen's 'Who Is America?' takes aim at Republicans
- 'Reality check': Roy Keane blasts Ian Wright for 'getting ahead of himself' and over-blowing England's World Cup chances
- Cat-astrophic TV interview? This Polish scientist takes it all in stride
- Bob Ross: The artist, the afro, the soothing voice and his untold story
- Roaming stork racks up huge phone bill for Polish eco-charity
- College professor halts penis-measurement study over unspecified 'public reaction' to picture requests
- All for a soda: Dumb Canadian crime couple grapples with police, gets tasered, falls through ceiling of convenience store
Quote of the Day
"You were supposed to attack civilians, women, children, innocent people from outside the political arena. For one simple reason: to force the public to turn to the State, turn to the regime, and ask for greater security. This was precisely the role of the Right in Italy. It placed itself at the service of the State under an aptly termed 'Strategy of Tension'. They had to get ordinary people to accept that at any moment over a period of 30 years, from 1960 to the mid-80s, a state of emergency could be declared. So, people would willingly trade part of their freedom for the security of being able to walk the streets, go on trains or enter a bank. This is the political logic behind all the bombings. They remain unpunished because the State cannot condemn itself."
~ Italian neo-fascist whose prosecution led to the discovery of NATO's 'Gladio' networks across Western Europe
Recent Comments
Good documentary. It needs to be seen by all of those Obama clappers who continue to spout what a bang up job he allegedly did for the economy....
I haven't got Alex Jones' outlook memorized, but I don't think he ever advocated the idea that reptiles have taken over or will take over. That is...
The only way this is going to end is to start jailing the owners of these dogs that kill!! Jail them for life so they can never own another animal...
Watch how fast the Russians and Chinese match up and surpass those dangerously stupid (super hero obsessed) Americans in space or anywhere, and...
Air Force Changes Firefighting Foam Amid PFC Scandals The U.S. Air Force is changing the substance it uses to fight fires amid water-contamination...