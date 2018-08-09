Dozens of birds found dead

Dozens of birds were found dead in a Piedmont neighborhood following Wednesdays' severe storms.

After severe storm's moved through early Aug. 8, residents in the Surrey Hills neighborhood near NW 121 Place and Mustang discovered at least 100 dead birds underneath a tree.

FOX 25's Jeff George speculates that the tree was struck by lightning, killing the flock of birds.