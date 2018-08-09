After severe storm's moved through early Aug. 8, residents in the Surrey Hills neighborhood near NW 121 Place and Mustang discovered at least 100 dead birds underneath a tree.
FOX 25's Jeff George speculates that the tree was struck by lightning, killing the flock of birds.
This is really weird! We got reports of a bunch of dead birds in Piedmont and sure enough here they are. Not really sure what to make of this. I assume its weather related. If anyone has any insight please let me know. Looks like at least 100 dead birds. @OKCFOX pic.twitter.com/1eGk9F1zSM— Wayne Stafford (@WayneStaffordTV) August 8, 2018