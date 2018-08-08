Society's Child
Saudi 'social media group' shut down over concerns it threatened Canada with 9/11 style terror attack - UDATE
RT
Tue, 07 Aug 2018 12:09 UTC
The picture was produced by a group called @Infographic_KSA, which describes itself as a project "managed by a group of Saudi youth who are interested in technology and social media Facts backed by numbers & evidence". Its online presence is mostly on Twitter, Instagram and Telegram.
The poster was produced amid a diplomatic spat between Canada and Saudi Arabia over Ottawa's criticism of the Arab kingdom's treatment of human rights activists. It shows the picture alongside a message: "Sticking one's nose where it doesn't belong! As the Arab saying goes: 'He who interferes with what doesn't concern him finds what doesn't please him'." There are also versions in languages other than English.
As the controversy unfolded, the tweet was swiftly removed, as were the pictures on Instagram.
The group later issued an apology, explaining that "the aircraft was intended to symbolize the return of the ambassador. We realize this was not clear and any other meaning was unintentional."
The image of CN tower in Toronto was then reposted, but without the plane in its upper right corner.
However, a few hours later, the Saudi Ministry of Media has ordered the shutdown of the @Infographic_ksa account on Twitter, pending investigation of the complaints filed against the group.
For those who are willing to make an effort, great miracles and wonderful treasures are in store.
Oh no. Now the NYT will have to come out with a front page article changing the claim that Putin and Trump are lovers into a new story about there...
It didn't happen like that. People were evacuated mostly, because the war would never end, but yes many people died and no, this is not celebrated...
It seems it was an STS attack of some sort. After not having had one in a long time I've had two or three of them the last while, due I expect to...
"The satanic nature of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki." America bombed Japan for one reason only, to show the USSR it possessed an...
Israel, the other half of the 'evil-twin', will continue doing exactly as it is doing because its revenue-stream remains unaltered. Isolate...
Comment: Further reading: 'Progressive' Saudis freeze trade with Canada, expel ambassador in 'human rights' row
Update: Sputnik reports: