The picture was produced by a group called @Infographic_KSA, which describes itself as a project "managed by a group of Saudi youth who are interested in technology and social media Facts backed by numbers & evidence". Its online presence is mostly on Twitter Instagram and Telegram.The poster was produced amid a diplomatic spat between Canada and Saudi Arabia over Ottawa's criticism of the Arab kingdom's treatment of human rights activists. It shows the picture alongside a message: "Sticking one's nose where it doesn't belong! As the Arab saying goes: 'He who interferes with what doesn't concern him finds what doesn't please him'." There are also versions in languages other than English.The work doesn't clarify what exactly would not please the Canadians, but the connotation with the terrorist hijacking of planes and ramming them into the World Trade Center towers didn't escape many Twitter commenters.As the controversy unfolded, the tweet was swiftly removed, as were the pictures on Instagram.The group later issued an apology, explaining thatThe image of CN tower in Toronto was then reposted, but without the plane in its upper right corner.