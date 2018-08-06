Spanish police have detained nine German citizens who engaged in "religious propaganda" and caused panic on the Valencia metro on Sunday.The troublemakers, who called themselves "evangelical Christians" began shouting at passengers between the Xativa and Alameda metro stations, according to the Europa Press news agency.According to eyewitness reports, the group of Germans shouted warnings that other passengers would "burn in hell," that"all sinners will die" and that the train car was "full of alcohol, drugs and sin".A judge on Sunday ruled that the detainees should be left in custody and set bail of €12,000 for each other offenders while an investigation into the incident continues.