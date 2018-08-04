© Eric Vidal/Reuter



The head of the largest journalist organization in Europe told RT that Belgium doesn't respect the basic rules on access to information,The Benelux country is under fire for wanting toThe move was widely blasted by the media organizations as "discriminatory," and denounced by the European Commission."Belgium is not respecting the standard laws with regards to access to information," Ricardo Gutierrez, the general secretary of the European Federation of Journalists (EFJ) told RT.The decision [to charge the media with security fees] goes against it."About 1,000 Belgian journalists would be affected by the new measure. The Belgian government agency, responsible for the security screening, told Reuters that all complaints will be considered, and the new rules, if necessary, will be "adjusted" in the future.Gutierrez argued. He labeled the move a clear "mistake," but says he hopes it will be eventually corrected.