Trump's approval rating at 50%
Despite the continued media anti-Trump hysterics over the past several months including the meltdown after President Trump said kind words to Vlad Putin - the US president's approval rating continues to rise.

President Trump's approval rating is currently at 50% on Rasmussen Reports.

Media darling Barack Obama had an approval rating of 45% on August 2, 2010.

President Trump is now 5 points ahead of Barack Obama at a similar point in his presidency.

And this is while 90% of network media coverage has been negative of President Trump.

If President Trump had just 50% positive coverage by the liberal media his approval numbers would be in the 60's.