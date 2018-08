Trump's approval rating at 50%

Despite the continued media anti-Trump hysterics over the past several months including the meltdown after President Trump said kind words to Vlad Putin - the US president's approval rating continues to rise.President Trump's approval rating is currently at 50% on Rasmussen Reports.Media darling Barack Obama had an approval rating of 45% on August 2, 2010.And this is while 90% of network media coverage has been negative of President Trump.