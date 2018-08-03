© CC by 2.0



"The YPG, despite pledges to stop using child soldiers, is still recruiting children for military training in territory it controls. It's especially horrendous that the group is recruiting children from the vulnerable families in displacement camps without their parents' knowledge or even telling them where their children are," Human Rights Watch (HRW) Acting Emergency Director Priyanka Motaparthy said.

The Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), which make up a major component of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, continue using children in combat operations, despite the fact thata prominent human rights watchdog said on Friday.The US government supports the Syrian Democratic Forces, namely, the YPG, and should thus apply their own principles of not recruiting children to the YPG, according to the watchdog.Families whose children have been recruited told the HRW thatThe YPG authorities do not disclose where the children are and keep them from communicating with families.On July 16, the YPG said in its letter to the HRW that children did not require their parents' permission to be recruited and thatbut the HRW remains concerned.The YPG is a major US ally within the opposition Syrian Democratic Forces alliance which fights the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia).