Xiaoqing Zheng, 55, a US citizen with interests in several Chinese businesses - some state-funded - has been charged with stealing troves of General Electric data using sophisticated encryption. He faces up to 10 years in jail.The complaint alleges the man employed "elaborate and sophisticated means" to obtain General Electric files relating to turbine technologies, and thatbefore sending this image,to his Hotmail address. The image was allegedly accompanied with a rather obvious reminder to himself - "nice view to keep" - as the subject line.The attempted theft took place on July 5, but Zheng was not arrested until Wednesday. His detention hearing is set for Thursday afternoon.The complaint reveals that although GE has long suspected him of being involved in illegal activity, it has been unable to come up with any compelling evidence of his wrongdoings.Zheng, who has worked at GE since 2008,The company's own investigators took up the case, but fell short of establishing the contents of the stolen materials. Zheng subsequently said that he removed all the files.Despite mounting suspicions against the engineer, he continued working at GE as well as allegedly stealing sensitive data. Last year, according to the prosecution,It is believed that Zheng planned to use the information for the benefit of his Chinese business ventures. He co-founded a company in 2015 specializing in supplies of components for civil aviation engines. Zheng revealed his start-up to GE, but was allowed to continue with his job. Company officials allegedly concluded that the engineer's side business interests could be in conflict with his work at GE, but did not request his dismissal.According to his passport records, he has frequently visited China, making five trips in the past two years.Zheng was denied bail and is set to appear before US Magistrate Judge Christian F. Hummel in Albany, New York on Thursday.