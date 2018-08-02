© The Hill

Police arrested a man on Thursday who had a weapon and ammunition in his vehicle, which had been left parked near the Capitol.A Capitol Police spokesperson said in a release that officers made the discovery during "routine parking enforcement" along the 300 block of New Jersey Avenue. Authorities did not find any evidence showing a link to terrorism.Shortly after 9 a.m., officers received consent to search the car and discovered a weapon, ammunition and other items, Capitol Police said. The owner was arrested and charges are pending.Shortly after the arrest near the Capitol, the Secret Service closed access to the north fence at the White House because of reports of a suspicious vehicle at a nearby checkpoint. There was no indication that the two incidents were related.